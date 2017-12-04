sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 04.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
04.12.2017 | 09:50
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PowerShares Global Funds Ireland Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, December 1

Funds              Date      Ticker    ISIN code    Shares in  Currency   Net Asset     NAV/per
                                       Symbol                   Issue                 Value      share Base

  PowerShares FTSE RAFI   01.12.2017    PSES    IE00B23D8Y98   900,001     EUR     13,759,636     15.28847
 Europe Mid-Small UCITS
           ETF

  PowerShares FTSE RAFI   01.12.2017    PSRE    IE00B23D8X81  1,200,001    EUR     11,524,223     9.60351
    Europe UCITS ETF

 PowerShares Dynamic US   01.12.2017    PSWC    IE00B23D9240  1,100,001    USD     19,733,167     17.93923
    Market UCITS ETF

PowerShares FTSE RAFI US  01.12.2017    PSRF    IE00B23D8S39 18,000,001    USD     333,967,912    18.55377
     1000 UCITS ETF

PowerShares FTSE RAFI UK  01.12.2017    PSRU    IE00B23LNN70   650,001     GBP      7,306,253     11.24037
      100 UCITS ETF

    PowerShares EQQQ      01.12.2017    EQQQ    IE0032077012 12,479,500    USD    1,938,219,905  155.31231
  NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF

    PowerShares EQQQ      01.12.2017    EQGB    IE00BYVTMW98    5,400      GBP       698,757     129.39943
  NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF

  PowerShares FTSE RAFI   01.12.2017    PSDE    IE00B23D9570  2,800,001    USD     24,575,220     8.77686
 Emerging Markets UCITS
           ETF

  PowerShares FTSE RAFI   01.12.2017    PSDU    IE00B23LNQ02  2,050,001    USD     41,157,596     20.07687
All-World 3000 UCITS ETF

   PowerShares Global     01.12.2017    BUYB    IE00BLSNMW37  3,300,001    USD     112,572,237    34.11279
 Buyback Achievers UCITS
           ETF

 PowerShares S&P500 High  01.12.2017    HDLV    IE00BWTN6Y99 11,845,001    USD     386,408,877    32.62211
 Dividend Low Volatility
        UCITS ETF

   Powershares S&P 500    01.12.2017  SPXTDVUN  IE00BX8ZXS68   150,001     USD      3,873,564     25.82359
    Veqtor UCITS ETF

 PowerShares Euro Stoxx   01.12.2017    EUHD    IE00BZ4BMM98   500,001     EUR     14,035,749     28.07144
 High Div Low Vol UCITS
           ETF

PowerShares FTSE Emerging 01.12.2017  HDLVEMN   IE00BYYXBF44   700,001     USD     21,970,959     31.38704
Markets High Dividend Low
  Volatility UCITS ETF

PowerShares FTSE UK High  01.12.2017  HDLVUKN   IE00BYYXBD20   200,001     GBP      4,874,580     24.37278
 Dividend Low Volatil ity UCITS ETF

PowerShares US High Yield 01.12.2017    HYFA    IE00BD0Q9673  1,248,401    USD     33,419,579     26.76991
 Fallen Angels UCITS ETF

PowerShares US High Yield 01.12.2017    FAGB    IE00BYVTN047   10,000      GBP       249,667      24.96671
 Fallen Angels UCITS ETF

 PowerShares S&P 500 QVM  01.12.2017    PQVM    IE00BDZCKK11   200,001     USD      5,871,216     29.35594
        UCITS ETF

© 2017 PR Newswire