PowerShares Global Funds Ireland Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Funds Date Ticker ISIN code Shares in Currency Net Asset NAV/per Symbol Issue Value share Base PowerShares FTSE RAFI 01.12.2017 PSES IE00B23D8Y98 900,001 EUR 13,759,636 15.28847 Europe Mid-Small UCITS ETF PowerShares FTSE RAFI 01.12.2017 PSRE IE00B23D8X81 1,200,001 EUR 11,524,223 9.60351 Europe UCITS ETF PowerShares Dynamic US 01.12.2017 PSWC IE00B23D9240 1,100,001 USD 19,733,167 17.93923 Market UCITS ETF PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 01.12.2017 PSRF IE00B23D8S39 18,000,001 USD 333,967,912 18.55377 1000 UCITS ETF PowerShares FTSE RAFI UK 01.12.2017 PSRU IE00B23LNN70 650,001 GBP 7,306,253 11.24037 100 UCITS ETF PowerShares EQQQ 01.12.2017 EQQQ IE0032077012 12,479,500 USD 1,938,219,905 155.31231 NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF PowerShares EQQQ 01.12.2017 EQGB IE00BYVTMW98 5,400 GBP 698,757 129.39943 NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF PowerShares FTSE RAFI 01.12.2017 PSDE IE00B23D9570 2,800,001 USD 24,575,220 8.77686 Emerging Markets UCITS ETF PowerShares FTSE RAFI 01.12.2017 PSDU IE00B23LNQ02 2,050,001 USD 41,157,596 20.07687 All-World 3000 UCITS ETF PowerShares Global 01.12.2017 BUYB IE00BLSNMW37 3,300,001 USD 112,572,237 34.11279 Buyback Achievers UCITS ETF PowerShares S&P500 High 01.12.2017 HDLV IE00BWTN6Y99 11,845,001 USD 386,408,877 32.62211 Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF Powershares S&P 500 01.12.2017 SPXTDVUN IE00BX8ZXS68 150,001 USD 3,873,564 25.82359 Veqtor UCITS ETF PowerShares Euro Stoxx 01.12.2017 EUHD IE00BZ4BMM98 500,001 EUR 14,035,749 28.07144 High Div Low Vol UCITS ETF PowerShares FTSE Emerging 01.12.2017 HDLVEMN IE00BYYXBF44 700,001 USD 21,970,959 31.38704 Markets High Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF PowerShares FTSE UK High 01.12.2017 HDLVUKN IE00BYYXBD20 200,001 GBP 4,874,580 24.37278 Dividend Low Volatil ity UCITS ETF PowerShares US High Yield 01.12.2017 HYFA IE00BD0Q9673 1,248,401 USD 33,419,579 26.76991 Fallen Angels UCITS ETF PowerShares US High Yield 01.12.2017 FAGB IE00BYVTN047 10,000 GBP 249,667 24.96671 Fallen Angels UCITS ETF PowerShares S&P 500 QVM 01.12.2017 PQVM IE00BDZCKK11 200,001 USD 5,871,216 29.35594 UCITS ETF