Nasdaq Nordic introduces new market segments for instruments classified as Securitized Derivatives on Nasdaq First North



Products classified as Securitized Derivatives are anticipated to be transferred to a new segment of Nasdaq First North effective on December 18, 2017.



A subset of structured products traded on the fixed income markets of Nasdaq Helsinki and Nasdaq Stockholm in Genium INET are classified as securitized derivatives in accordance with MiFIR and MiFID II. The products in question are leverage certificates such as market warrants. MiFIR stipulates that transactions in securitized derivatives must be cleared by a CCP when traded on a regulated market. As a consequence, the instruments are planned to be transferred to the multilateral trading facility Nasdaq First North, operated by Nasdaq Nordic on December 18, 2017.



The transfer will be replicated in External Test System 3 and be available for testing from December 5, 2017.



Affected Markets in Genium INET



Genium INET Market segment MIC Genium INET source code GCF ID -------------------------------------------------------------------- STO Structured products Units XSTO 167 666 -------------------------------------------------------------------- STO Structured Products XSTO 130 586 -------------------------------------------------------------------- STO Structured Products NOK XSTO 186 786 -------------------------------------------------------------------- HEL Structured Products Units XHEL 185 722 --------------------------------------------------------------------



New Market segments



Genium INET Market segment MIC Genium INET source code GCF ID --------------------------------------------------------------------- STO FN Structured Lev Products FNSE 176 TBD --------------------------------------------------------------------- HEL FN Structured Lev Products FNFI 184 TBD ---------------------------------------------------------------------



Products that are currently listed on Nasdaq Stockholm will be transferred to a new segment of Nasdaq First North Stockholm and products listed on Nasdaq Helsinki will be transferred to a new segment of Nasdaq First North Helsinki. The transfer is subject to certain regulatory requirements such as rulebook approvals.



Members who have access to the current affected markets will have the same access to the new markets. The Instrument identifiers will remain the same.



Questions and feedback



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Axel Holm, +46 8 405 6812 axel.holm@nasdaq.com, or Angelica Nordberg, +46 8 405 66 33, angelica.nordberg@nasdaq.com



Testing support



For technical related questions please contact Technical support (Genium INET): Tel: +46 8 405 6750 E-mail: technicalsupport@nasdaq.com



Support



For trading related questions please contact Trading Operations (Genium INET): Tel: +46 8 405 7890 E-mail: tradingoperations@nasdaq.com



Best regards



Nasdaq Nordic Fixed Income



Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm are respectively brand names for Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Nasdaq Iceland hf. and Nasdaq Stockholm AB.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=655732