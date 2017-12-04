

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks reversed early losses to finish mixed on Monday after U.S. Senate Republicans narrowly passed a bill to overhaul the U.S. tax system and President Donald Trump said on Twitter he never asked FBI director James Comey to stop investigating former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.



China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.24 percent to 3,309.62, led by strong gains in the consumer staples sector. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.2 percent at 29,138 in late trade.



Japanese shares fell in cautious trade, dragged down by technology stocks. The Nikkei average tumbled 111.87 points or 0.49 percent to finish at 22,707.16 while the broader Topix index closed 0.54 percent lower at 1,786.87.



Kobe Steel, Panasonic, Advantest and Fanuc lost 1-2 percent while Canon edged up 0.2 percent and Sony added 1.4 percent. Retailers J. Front Retailing and Takashimaya gained around 1.7 percent each after posting strong monthly sales in November.



SoftBank lost 1.1 percent on saying it has paid a total of 1.7 billion yen, or $15.2 million, in back taxes after underreporting its income by 6.2 billion yen over the three years through March 2015.



Japan's consumer confidence improved as expected in November to the highest level in more than four years, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed today. The consumer confidence index climbed to 44.9 from 44.5 in the previous month.



Australian shares recovered from early losses to end on a flat note as gains in the material sector offset declines among financials. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 slid 4.20 points to finish at 5,985.60 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended about 5 points lower at 6,070.60.



Strong base metals prices helped lift mining stocks, with BHP Billiton, Fortescue Metals Group and South32 closing up between 1.5 percent and 1.6 percent. Rio Tinto advanced 1.2 percent after appointing Simon Thompson as its new chairman.



Banks ANZ and Westpac fell around 1 percent amid the uncertainty surrounding the royal commission inquiry. Energy stocks posted modest gains after crude oil prices jumped on Friday.



G8 Education shares plunged 23 percent after the childcare center operator slashed its earnings forecast for the 2017 financial year. Grocery wholesaler Metcash jump 9 percent as it reported a 24 percent increase in first-half profit.



Seoul stocks closed sharply higher, led by gains in technology stocks such as Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and Naver. The benchmark Kospi climbed 26.26 points or 1.06 percent to close at 2,501.67.



New Zealand shares finished marginally lower after an outage on NZX's trading platform. Synlait Milk paced the decliners to close 2.8 percent lower at $7.19 ahead of an investor update this week.



Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was rallying 1.2 percent after the release of encouraging manufacturing and inflation readings.



Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was moving down 0.4 percent even as data showed the country's manufacturing sector expanded at a faster pace in November.



India's Sensex was up 0.2 percent and the Taiwan Weighed gained half a percent while Singapore's Straits Times index was declining 0.3 percent.



U.S. stocks fell sharply before closing off their day's lows on Friday after a report that Michael Flynn, Donald Trump's former national security adviser, pleaded guilty to lying to federal agents about conversations with the Russian ambassador last December during the presidential transition.



The Dow and the S&P 500 slid about 0.2 percent each while the tech-heavy Nasdaq shed 0.4 percent.



