A Third of UK Unpaid Carers do not Seek Medical Support for their Mental Health Condition, According to International Survey

- International survey covering seven countries, including the UK, provides new perspectives on the challenges facing carers

- 3 in 10 (30%) unpaid carers feel they need medical help for a mental health condition such as depression, anxiety or stress due to their role as an informal carer but have not sought medical help

- Over half (57%) of unpaid carers surveyed in the UK say they experience feelings of depression while 54% do not have time to book or attend medical appointments for themselves

FELTHAM, England, Dec. 4,2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Merck, a leading science and technology company, today announced the UK results of the Embracing Carers' international survey, highlighting the often-overlooked needs of unpaid caregivers. The findings from the survey coincide with the launch of a new global initiative, Embracing Carers'. Led by Merck and guided by Carers UK and other leading international carer organisations, Embracing Carers' aims to raise awareness of the crucial role of carers in the lives of patients.

The Embracing Carers' International Survey1 questioned 3,516 unpaid carers across seven countries (UK, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, US, Australia), with the UK accounting for 503 responses from carers. More than half (54%) of the unpaid carers in the UK don't have time to book or attend medical appointments for themselves. Additionally, 3 in 10 (30%) of those surveyed felt they needed medical help or support for a mental health condition such as depression, anxiety or stress due to their role as an unpaid carer but had not sought medical help. Specifically, more than 57% of the respondents in the UK felt they had experienced feelings of depression.

Helena Herklots, Chief Executive, Carers UK, said: "The results from the Embracing Carers' International Survey revealed the extent of the impact caring has on carers' health and wellbeing in the UK. Carers are spending so much time putting the health of their loved ones before their own, they simply don't have the time to look after themselves. We welcome the launch of the Embracing Carers' initiative as we must all work together to advance access to resources and ultimately improve the lives of carers, both in the UK and around the world."

Additional survey findings from the UK include:

More than half (55%) of unpaid carers do not feel supported at all by the government in their role as an unpaid carer

Nearly two-thirds (61%) found it hard to sleep on a regular basis, and just over three-quarters (76%) reported feeling tired most of the time.

Elisabeth Prchla, General Manager, Merck UK & Ireland, said: "Many of us have experienced, or will experience, what it is like to be a carer. As a company Merck is committed to responding to the unique needs of carers, both in the UK and around the world, to ensure they have the necessary resources and support to take care of their own health. Caregiving needs to be made a public health priority and, as part of our company's continued efforts, we hope to bring attention to those who are serving as carers."

The international online survey was conducted by Censuswide on behalf of Merck. It questioned 3,516 unpaid carers aged 18-75 years including 2,106 respondents aged 35-55 in Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK and the US between 27 July and 8 August, 2017.

The international online survey was conducted by Censuswide on behalf of Merck. It questioned 3,516 unpaid carers aged 18-75 years including 2,106 respondents aged 35-55 in Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK and the US between 27 July and 8 August, 2017.

In addition to the survey, the findings and conclusions of the Embracing Carers' White Paper entitled Carers Report: Embracing the Critical Role of Carers Around the World have also been announced. Created by the leading international carer organisations that are the strategic advisers for the Embracing Carers' initiative, the Carers Report concluded that caring for a loved one is an activity that cuts across most demographic groups including age, race, educational attainment and household income. However, while progress has been made in specific areas and geographies, overall, there is insufficient support for carers.

Embracing Carers' is at the launch of a multi-year initiative to help provide better support and recognition of carers in the UK and around the world and as its first steps has undertaken to:

Support the carer infrastructure by making possible the International Alliance of Carer Organizations' (IACO) Carer Toolkit, providing countries without a carer infrastructure the information to develop a national carer organisation. Convene carer organisations from across the world to serve as strategic advisors in increasing support and recognition of carers. Develop calls to action to broaden stakeholder engagement, increase global awareness of challenges, drive legislative action and engage with healthcare systems.

Merck is a leading science and technology company in healthcare, life science and performance materials. Around 50,000 employees work to further develop technologies that improve and enhance life - from biopharmaceutical therapies to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, cutting-edge systems for scientific research and production, to liquid crystals for smartphones and LCD televisions. In 2016, Merck generated sales of €15.0 billion in 66 countries.

Founded in 1668, Merck is the world's oldest pharmaceutical and chemical company. The founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed corporate group. Merck, Darmstadt, Germany holds the global rights to the "Merck" name and brand except in the United States and Canada, where the company operates as EMD Serono, MilliporeSigma and EMD Performance Materials.

1.Embracing Carers' International Survey. Censuswide 27 July - 8 August.

