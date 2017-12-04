Forex Provider, FXPIG, Announces CoinMetro Exchange, a New Fintech Platform Built to Simplify Cryptocurrency Trading and Investing

HONG KONG, December 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

CoinMetro, the financial platform fuelling the future of blockchain innovation, today announced the creation of its new trading platform, CoinMetro Exchange. The platform will streamline cryptocurrency investing for the general public, along with professional and experienced currency traders, offering a complete trading environment for all investors.

CoinMetro has been created by the team behind the regulated Forex broker, FXPIG. CoinMetro delivers a user-focused framework that offers mobility between blockchain based digital assets and traditional markets. Combining the three major components of the digital economy; a cryptocurrency exchange, a trading platform, and an ICO platform, CoinMetro offers a 'one stop shop' cryptocurrency trading environment that is customer-centric to its core. Offering buying, selling, investing, trading and cashing out services, it will provide a positive consumer experience from initial query through to the point of a trade taking place and into post-transaction.

CoinMetro replicates familiar and traditional investing methods for the world of cryptocurrency. Drawing on FXPIG's substantial experience developing technology for financial trading environments and understanding of the liquidity needs of currency markets, CoinMetro is uniquely positioned to support and understand the needs of the growing cryptocurrency space, as well as support the trading needs of investors wanting to add crypto to a diverse portfolio of new and traditional securities.

Featuring a unique tokenized asset management system, CoinMetro's platform allows individuals to directly invest in a professional asset manager, based on their trading performance. Similar to earning a commission, managers profit from dividends, and investors benefit based on the growth of their investment. Investors can quickly move funds between managers, and other crypto or fiat assets, and can withdraw funds using CoinMetro's debit card from millions of ATMs around the world.

Building on the concept of traditional ETFs, CoinMetro also gives investors the opportunity to diversity into curated baskets of digital assets which can be traded in real time on the exchange. With one click, users can invest in specific industries, such as healthcare, IoT, communication, or finance. In addition, users can select an investment fund based on its risk profile or even the social media influencer scores of those inside the fund.

CoinMetro also caters to ICOs, enabling vetted companies to access transparent and secure funding rounds. Investors can fund ICOs through a wide range of channels, including credit cards, bank deposits, and cryptocurrencies.

Kevin Murcko, CEO at FXPIG and CoinMetro said: "Mass adoption of cryptocurrencies needs a marketplace that is accessible to all. Even for tech savvy people, it can be a daunting task to purchase their first Bitcoin. We want to change that. Creating a user-friendly platform does not have to come at the expense of functionality."

"The crypto space is evolving at a feverish pace, expanding into an ever-growing list of industries embracing blockchain. However, like most industries that begin to expand quickly into the public consciousness, it needs structure and guidance. From a pure finance standpoint, it needs reliable external price discovery mechanisms. The FX industry is a great partner to have; a great partner that can help solve this issue while creating a more stable alternative investment ecosystem on the back of trade-tested technology."

Integral to CoinMetro is the relationship with FXPIG. A crossover of team members, technology and revenue from FXPIG enables CoinMetro to bring industry experience, technology, and proven models into the CoinMetro platform.

