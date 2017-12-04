The Organic Trade Board: Top Chefs Create 5 Organic Recipes to Launch Soil Association's Organic Christmas Marketplace and the Organic Feed Your Happy Christmas Campaign

LONDON, December 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The UK's appetite for organic food is growing, and to mark the launch of Organic Feed Your Happy Christmas and the Soil Association's Organic Christmas Marketplace, five top chefs have created their favourite recipes for a festive organic feast.

To start: Food writer and author of A Lot on Her Plate, Rosie Birkett, prepares an organic canapé of dehydrated beetroot crisps topped with raw chopped beetroot salad and fresh Sussex Slipcote cheese from High Weald Dairy.

Main: YouTube sensation and Food Busker, John Quilter, creates a traditional Italian Christmas stuffed porchetta, putting the finest organic pork belly and loin from Eversfield Organic Meat as his centre piece.

Vegetarian main: Chef and author of The Modern Cook's Year, Anna Jones, creates a sweet garlic pie with a popped bean top, for a delicious vegetarian organic main course, with organic flour from Hodmedod's.

Side dishes: Chef and award-winning author of Gather, Gill Meller, makes three wonderful veggie sides with fresh tasty organic ingredients from organic veg box producer Abel & Cole. Roasted purple sprouting broccoli with garlic, chilli, anchovy and cream; roasted roots and fennel with sage, pumpkin seeds and labneh; warm salad of roast squash and pan-fried mushrooms.

Dessert: Chef and GBBO semi-finalist, Chetna Makan, creates a sumptuous organic Cardamom and chocolate tart, using organic chocolate from Cocoa Loco.

Top Christmas cocktails: Mixologist Giles Looker of Soulshakers creates three festive organic cocktails.

What organic means

There are fewer pesticides used in the food.

No additives and preservatives.

The food is always free range.

There's been no routine use of antibiotics or any GM ingredients.

Organic food is food as it should be. Look for the organic symbol, it means the food has been produced to the highest standards.

Notes to Editors

The Organic Trade Board was formed in 2009 and has one aim: to grow organic sales in the UK. With over 150 members and representing over 70% of the UK's organic market from brands, processors, co-ops and retailers, we are the voice of the organic industry. http://www.organictradeboard.co.uk

The organic Feed Your Happy campaign is funded 80% by the EU and 20% by OTB Members. The EU funding is awarded under the promotion policy: DG Agriculture and Rural Development, European Commission, governed by EU regulation no.1144/2014, other eligible products and schemes are all agricultural products excluding tobacco; also fishery products and EU Quality Schemes (including organic).[1] The campaign is a joint campaign with Organic Denmark and is the largest international organic campaign. The funding is split with the UK receiving a budget of €7.2m, and Denmark receiving €3.2m - a total of €10.4m over three years.

The Soil Associationwas founded in 1946 by farmers, scientists, doctors and nutritionists to promote the connection between the health of the soil, food, animals, people and the environment. Today the Soil Association is the UK's leading membership charity campaigning for healthy, humane and sustainable food, farming and land use.To find out more visithttp://www.soilassociation.org

