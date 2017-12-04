Booking.com Doubles its Support for Startups and Changemakers in Sustainable Tourism in 2018

AMSTERDAM, December 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Booking.com announces the 2018 Booking Booster Programme, as well as a series of weekend programmes for early-stage startups and a new €2 million fund for non-profit projects innovating in sustainable tourism

Building on its successful launch in 2017, today Booking.com, one of the world's largest e-commerce companies and digital technology leader, is announcing the 2018 Booking Booster Programme, a three-week accelerator in Amsterdam for social enterprise scale-ups in sustainable tourism. In addition to the €2 million in grants awarded through Booking Booster, the company is also announcing its plans to further expand its efforts to support organisations and individuals throughout the broader sustainable tourism industry with two new initiatives for a total of more than €4 million in support available in 2018.

The first new programme is the Booster Labs, a series of short, regionally-focussed weekend programmes that are slated to run globally throughout 2018, dedicated to giving early-stage startups in sustainable tourism the insights, tools and skills they need to grow and increase their impact. The second new initiative is the Booking Cares Fund, a separate €2 million grant programme to champion individual non-profit changemakers in sustainable tourism and support their search for new and unexpected solutions to strengthen local communities, preserve and promote culture, protect natural resources and spread tourism activities more evenly.

Booking Booster, the new Booster Labs and the Booking Cares Fund sit alongside Booking.com's internal volunteer programme, Booking Cares, where employees have long partnered with local organisations on projects that help improve destinations worldwide.

For more information and to read the full release, please visit Booking.com's global media room.

About Booking.com:

Established in 1996 in Amsterdam, Booking.com B.V. has grown from a small Dutch start-up to one of the largest travel e-commerce companies in the world. Part of The Priceline Group (NASDAQ: PCLN), Booking.com now employs more than 15,000 employees in 204 offices in 70 countries worldwide.

With a mission to empower people to experience the world, Booking.com invests in digital technology that helps take the friction out of travel. At Booking.com, we connect travellers with the world's largest selection of incredible places to stay, including everything from apartments, vacation homes, and family-run B&Bs to 5-star luxury resorts, tree houses and even igloos.

CONTACT DETAILS FOR BOOKING.COM:

mediarelations@booking.com