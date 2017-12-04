Rotterdam-based Kramer Group recently confirmed a substantial 22-machine order with Konecranes. Three of the machines were ordered in October 2017 and the rest earlier this year.



Rotterdam-based container specialist services company, Kramer, will in the new year add 11 empty container handlers and 11 reach stackers from Konecranes to their fleet. The new equipment will join their existing fleets at both Kramer Group depots: Kramer City Depot at the Waalhaven/Eemhaven and the Kramer Delta Depot at Maasvlakte.



The Konecranes SMV 6/7 ECC 100 DS empty container handlers bought by Kramer are renowned for their speed, and are able to lift and handle empty containers swiftly around the terminal. The machines are designed and built to fit Kramers' demanding application with wide drive axles and elevated cabs to enable the highest productivity and safety. The 11 Konecranes SMV 4531 TC5 reach stackers are equally well suited, and can lift 45MT in the first row, and 31MT in the second row. Konecranes reach stackers and empty container handlers come with exceptionally spacious and ergonomic cabins, also offering a 360-degree vantage point to operators.



Peinemann Mobilift Group, Konecranes Lift Trucks distributor for the Netherlands, is responsible for brokering the deal. As one of Rotterdam's premier heavy lift solutions providers, the company will offer Kramer what they brand a "total terminal maintenance concept" complete will full-service and maintenance programs. On conclusion of the deal, Ad Kornet of Peinemann said, "We have worked hard to bring Kramer back into the Peinemann fold, and look forward to rewarding their trust with exceptional service, and outstanding equipment quality."



Tobias Åkesson, Area Sales Manager of Konecranes Lift Trucks, "We are very happy and proud that we got this order together with Peinemann. It further strengthens our position in the Rotterdam Port area".



Further information: Andreas Falk, Sales & Marketing Director, Konecranes Lift Trucks Email: andreas.falk@konecranes.com or phone: +46 73 335 70 70



Carl M Gustavsson, Marketing Manager, Konecranes Lift Trucks Email: carl.gustavsson@konecranes.com or phone: +46 70 087 40 66



Investors and analysts: Miikka Kinnunen, Director, Investor Relations, Konecranes Email: miikka.kinnunen@konecranes.com or tel.: +358 20 427 2050



This press release together with a downloadable picture is available at our website konecranes.com



Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2016, Group (comparable combined company) sales totaled EUR 3,278 million. The Group has 16,600 employees at 600 locations in 50 countries. Konecranes class A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).