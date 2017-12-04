Research funded by the US Department of Energy and conducted by the University of Virginia has demonstrated how the rotation of organic molecules in hybrid organic-inorganic perovskites may expand the lifetime of photoexcited charge carriers.

A group of scientists from the University of Virginia is seeking to improve the lack of stability in the crystal structure of hybrid organic-inorganic perovskites (HOIPs), in order to extend the durability of their performance; an achievement that may be particularly interesting for the development of more efficient solar cells.

In a paper published on the scientific journal Proceedings of the National Academies of Sciences, the research ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...