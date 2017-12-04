While Curaçao's power utility Aqualectra seeks developers for a 10-15 MW solar park, Saba Electric Company, the energy provider of the Saba island, is tendering 1 MW of PV capacity combined with storage.

Curaçao's power utility company Aqualectra has issued a tender for the construction of a solar project with a capacity of 10 MW to 15 MW.

The company said that the project will consist of rooftop sytems installed on commercial buildings spread across the island. The installations will deliver power to Aqualectra's grid under a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...