Monaco MCO Token to Be Listed on Four Cryptocurrency Exchanges on December 5

Increases liquidity and access of the MCO token to more than 5 million cryptocurrency users

Monaco, the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, today announces that its MCO token will be listed on four global cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Exchange X (EXX.com), Huobi.pro, and OKEx on Tuesday, December 5, 2017. Cumulatively, these exchanges reach over 5 million cryptocurrency users that increases the liquidity and access of the MCO token, a significant step towards fulfilling Monaco's vision of putting cryptocurrency in every wallet.

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Monaco said, "It is humbling to see this level of support from leading platforms in Asia, culminating in a simultaneous MCO listing. It's a clear demonstration that this fiercely competitive industry knows the importance of standing united for the right cause. We are confident that with the support of these exchanges, Monaco and its partners will drive cryptocurrency adoption seamlessly together."

These partnerships enable Monaco to make a fundamental step towards making cryptocurrency more accessible to the masses. Currently, the MCO token is also listed on Bittrex, Binance, EtherDelta, Liqui, Livecoin, and YoBit.

Deposits and withdrawals of the MCO token on each exchange will be enabled on Monday, December 4, 2017. Trading begins at on Tuesday, December 5, 2017.

Key quotes from partners:

Eric Meltzer, CEO and Co-Founder of BigONE: "Adding the MCO Token to BigONE is a tremendous value add to our users. With our focus on security and innovative rewards and deals, we are keen support Monaco's efforts of making cryptocurrency available to the masses."

Marco Ferreira, COO of Exchange X: "We are excited to partner with Monaco. EXX is committed to the global proliferation and development of digital assets, it is in our interest to work with partners such as Monaco towards our mutual mission of putting cryptocurrency in every wallet."

Robin Zhu, COO of Huobi: "The introduction of the MCO token to our user base aligns with our global expansion efforts and increasing focus on global digital assets."

Chris Lee, CEO of OKEx: "We are excited to provide another trading option to our users. Our teams have been focused on bringing online new tokens and futures, and it's great to see our efforts pay off. We welcome Monaco and their community as we continue on our quest to best serve our users."

AboutMonaco

Monaco Technology GmbH has a mission of putting Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet'as the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform. Through the Monaco Visa card and mobile app, users can buy, exchange, and spend fiat and cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin and ethereum, at perfect interbank exchange rates. Founded inJune 2016,Monaco raisedUS$26.7 millionthrough one of the most successful Token Sale events to date. The company is headquartered inSwitzerlandwith offices inHong KongandSingapore.

For more information on Monaco, please visit www.mona.co. Monaco Visa cards can be reserved with the Monaco app available for download for iOS and Android users.

About BigOne

BigONE is the next generation crypto trading platform and crypto-assets trusteeship platform created by blockchain professionals. We are crypto-coin enthusiasts from the world. Given the recent security breaches and reliability issues or policy risk experienced by other markets, we felt the community deserved better. Citizen in digital time need a trustworthy infrastructure. We help users to find valuable crypto-assets all over the world, provide high-class trading experience. We use the awesome technology and control procedures to ensure that users can easily and securely manage their digital assets. At BigONE, our mission is to deliver the fastest and most secure trading platform available and protect users crypto-currency impregnable. For more information, please visit: http://www.big.one

About Exchange X

EXX.com, a professional cryptocurrency exchange platform, was founded in September 2017 with headquarters in Hong Kong. With more than four years of experience in dealing with Blockchain and cryptocurrencies, the operation team consists of members from Canada, Hong Kong, Australia, and more. Adept in formulating transaction strategies and in providing customer services at top-notch industry security standards, EXX.com is dedicated to provide a safe, reliable and efficient cryptocurrency exchange experience for its users. For more information, please visit: http://www.exx.com

About Huobi.pro

Huobi.Pro is a creative digital asset exchange serving global traders. Huobi.Pro is devoted to exploring investment opportunities. Currently, we provide trade and investment service of nearly 10 digital assets. Our Headquarters is located in Singapore and is run by the Huobi Global Team. Founded in 2013, Huobi Global is a digital asset service provider with global competence and influence. We have offered quality service for over millions of users from over 130 countries. Our independent service centers are located in many countries including Singapore, Korea, Hong Kong (China) and China Mainland. In terms of technology platform, product branch line, security risk management system, operation and customer service, Huobi Global and its sub-brands are at a world-leading level compared with global peers. Moreover, Huobi has developed global service with sub-brands including Huobi Korea Digital Asset Exchange, Huobi China News & Research Platform, and Huobi Wallet Digital Asset Management. For more information, please visit http://www.huobi.pro

About OKEx

OKEx is a leading digital asset trading platform, offering token to token and derivative trading to users globally. With millions of users in over 100 countries, OKEx currently offers more than 45 spot token trading pairs and 5 futures pairs. Since launching over three years ago, OKEx's industry leading BTC futures trade about USD 1.5bn of volume daily. The company is based in Belize with operating offices in Hong Kong. For more information, please visit http://www.okex.com