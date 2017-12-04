Company announcement Group Communications Company announcement No. 61/2017 Holmens Kanal 2 - 12 DK-1092 København K Tel. +45 45 14 56 95 4 December 2017









Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 48



On 2 February 2017, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is being carried out under the European Commission's Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 10 billion, with a maximum of 90 million shares, will be made in the period from 3 February 2017 to 2 February 2018, at the latest.



The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 48:



Number VWAP Gross value of shares DKK DKK ------------ -------------- Total, latest announcement 33,939,000 8,326,368,630 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 November 2017 171,000 232.87 39,820,770 -------------------- 28 November 2017 170,000 233.51 39,696,700 -------------------- 29 November 2017 168,000 236.70 39,765,600 -------------------- 30 November 2017 165,000 236.52 39,025,800 -------------------- 1 December 2017 175,000 233.53 40,867,750 -------------------- Total accumulated over week 48 849,000 199,176,620 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total accumulated during the share buyback 34,788,000 8,525,545,250 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 36,981,469 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 3.95% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.



We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.







Contact: Kenni Leth, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00



