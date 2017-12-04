Wolters Kluwer's Finance, Risk Reporting business is proud to be a sponsor of this week's RiskMinds International conference taking place in Amsterdam. This five day conference will be attended by more than 650 risk professionals from the financial industry. The conference, now in its 24th year, will include presentations from Wolters Kluwer's experts across a range of risk and regulatory topics and the firm will also have senior experts on hand at its prominent stand during the course of the event.

Joost Roelin, Director of Market Management, Regulatory Reporting, for Wolters Kluwer's Finance, Risk Reporting business, will chair the Risk Management in the FinTech Era stream.

The conference will also include a presentation from Jeroen Van Doorsselaere, Vice President of Global Product Management, Finance Risk, for Wolters Kluwer's Finance, Risk Reporting business. During the presentation Van Doorsselaere will examine how International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS) 9 has driven a new mind-set centered upon disciplined numbers and economic forecasting. He will look back at how the standard has evolved since its inception, exploring tactical and strategic approaches to the standard. He will also examine the knock-on effect it will have on the way other IFRS standards will be implemented.

The conference will include presentations from major regulatory bodies including The Bank of England, The European Central Bank, The Federal Reserve Board and The U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority. Banks speaking at the event include Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Scotiabank, RBS, Mizuho International, Morgan Stanley, Nordea, JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse and UBS.

In the past few months leading financial services firms from across the world have implemented Wolters Kluwer's OneSumX solution for Regulatory Reporting, Risk and Finance (including IFRS 9 solutions). Major financial services providers that have publicly announced their use of Wolters Kluwer in the past year include Nordea, BBVA, CIBC, Equitable Bank, LGT, Australia's Queensland Treasury Corporation and The Swedish Export Credit Corporation.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance

Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) is a division of Wolters Kluwer which provides legal, finance, risk and compliance professionals and small business owners with a broad spectrum of solutions, services and expertise needed to help manage myriad governance, risk and compliance needs in dynamic markets and regulatory environments.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2016 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171204005064/en/

Contacts:

Wolters Kluwer

Paul Lyon

Director of International Corporate Communications

Governance, Risk Compliance

Office +44 20 3197 6586, Mobile +44 77 6539 1824

Paul.Lyon@wolterskluwer.com