Carry Cases Market Size Worth $9.27 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 6.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, December 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global carry cases market size is estimated to reach USD 9.27 billion by 2025, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The increase in the level of disposable income has enabled consumers to spend on gadgets such as notebooks and tablets. Furthermore, the growth of the e-commerce industry has stimulated the sale of accessories such as backpacks, sleeves, and other carry cases.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )



The introduction of multiple models of laptops is expected to promote the market growth since devices of different sizes and designs require different cases. Moreover, the introduction of smart cases is expected increase customer adoption as it improves the functionality of the cases. For instance, carry cases are available that are made of special material that blocks RFID signals to protect credit cards and passport from wireless identity theft.

The market is lucrative in developing regions such as Asia Pacific due to emerging businesses that implement BYOD. The adoption of BYOD improves work flexibility in terms of flexibility of employee work hours and work access from anyplace. Moreover, it helps increase productivity and reduce operation costs for the organization. Thus, it increases the usage of wireless connected devices such as tablets and laptops, which in turn increases the usage of products such as sleeves and messenger bags. Furthermore, innovative product design is expected to enhance the aesthetic value and protection capability of carry cases, thereby, increasing their adoption.

The usage of backpacks and sleeves for marketing and promotional purposes is expected to increase the scope for commercial applications at educational institutions and workplaces. Furthermore, the recent trend of customization whereby customers can get their names printed on the cases or get personalized designs is expected to boost the demand for carry cases.

The market comprises a large number of players including local manufacturers and authorized retailers. The market competition is high and mainly price-based. The presence of counterfeit products is expected to restrain the market growth and affect the profitability of market participants.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Carry Cases Market Analysis By Product (Backpack, Briefcase, Messenger Bags, Sleeves), By Customer Type (Consumer, Commercial), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025"at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/carry-cases-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The introduction of various electronic devices such as tablets and laptops are anticipated to foster the growth of the global carry cases market.

Carry cases serve to protect devices and are widely adopted for their aesthetic value and functionality.

The commercial segment is the fastest-growing consumer type segment with a CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period.

The sleeves segment is the fastest-growing product segment, registering a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing regional segment due to the growth of electronic corporations in this region.

is the fastest-growing regional segment due to the growth of electronic corporations in this region. The key industry participants include Targus, Torg, Fabrique Ltd., Lenovo, Swissgear, Thule Group, AsusTeK Computer Inc., Case Logic, North Face, and Incase Design Corp., among others.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Waste Derived Biogas Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/waste-derived-biogas-market

3D Gaming Console Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/3d-gaming-console-market

Wet Waste Management Market- http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/wet-waste-management-market

Personal Cloud Market- http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/personal-cloud-market

Grand View Research has segmented the global carry cases market based on product, customer type, and region:

Carry Cases Product Scope (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Million Units; 2014 - 2025) Backpack Briefcase Messenger bags Sleeves Others

Carry Cases Customer Type Scope (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Million Units; 2014 - 2025) Consumer Commercial

Carry Cases Regional Scope (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Million Units; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe UK Germany Asia Pacific China India Japan Latin America Brazil MEA



Read Our Blog By Grand View Research: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/technology

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com