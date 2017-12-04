Press Conference of the Fortune Global Forum 2017 was Held in Guangzhou

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The press conference of the Fortune Global Forum (FGF) 2017 was held in Guangzhou on Dec. 3. With the theme of "Openness and Innovation: Shaping the Global Economy", the forum attracted 152 of the Fortune 500 enterprises and over 1,000 representatives from all walks of life both at home and abroad, with the number of Fortune 500 enterprises and that of CEOs hitting record high. The guests will discuss how companies can seize the opportunities for development and thrive under new circumstances. Besides, the first-ever Brainstorm Tech International, co-organized by Fortune and Guangzhou, focusing on the innovative enterprises and scientific and technological change, will settle in Guangzhou permanently.

Alan Murray, Chief Content Officer of Time Inc. and Editor-in-Chief of Fortune, said that this Forum, would focus on the three trends that are shaking the global business world, namely, changes in technology, that in politics, and the continuing rise of China.

A number of concurrent sessions and roundtables, featuring innovation revolution, the future of globalization, 21st century leadership and sustainable development, will focus on the major issues facing with the global economy, promoting China's deep involvement of global governance, fulfilling new development ideas and building a modern economic system.

Guangzhou, with a history of more than 2,200 years, has in its history always been open to foreign trade. The city was also a key port of the ancient Maritime Silk Road. And now, with international competitiveness, it is attracting global innovation elements and capital, and speeding up its integration into the global innovation development system. A number of global business giants, including Cisco, and GE, have set up their businesses in Guangzhou.

Guangzhou's date with the FGF, is a win-win cooperation of the economic globalization and China's "actively participating in and promoting economic globalization, developing an open economy of higher standards." By hosting this event in Guangzhou, China is establishing a new platform for cooperation as well as creating new opportunities and new exchanges with the world. By presenting its own development cases, Guangzhou will contribute to the forum with Chinese wisdom and experiences, demonstrate the results achieved while China strives in its opening-up and innovation process, and enhance the international discourse and influence in key areas of development.

Cai Chaolin, director of the Executive Committee of the Fortune Global Forum 2017 in Guangzhou, said that Guangzhou will actively participate in economic globalization, and contribute to building a more dynamic world economy, an open and win-win cooperation model, fair and sound governance pattern and balanced and inclusive development model.

