Company announcement No 61/2017- 4 December 2017





On 9 March 2017, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 12/2017 of 8 March 2017. The programme is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised in the period from 9 March 2017 to 28 February 2018. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 560 million.



The following transactions have been made under the programme:



Number of Average purchase Transaction value, shares price DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated, last 1,156,385 318.88 368,745,432.76 announcement -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 November 2017 10,000 349.10 3,491,043.00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 November 2017 10,485 360.94 3,784,426.54 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 November 2017 6,420 360.03 2,311,381.04 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 November 2017 8,000 353.34 2,826,748.80 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 December 2017 8,234 356.11 2,932,190.80 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the 1,199,524 320.20 384,091,222.95 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,341,211 shares, corresponding to 2.5% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 52,700,000, including treasury shares.



