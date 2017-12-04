Curated by renowned Italian architect Dario Curatolo, 130 Italian design-driven innovations will be showcased at the Italian pavilion themed "Italy Makes a Difference".

The Swedish Pavilion features the fun and interactive "The Human Trap" by Evelina Kollberg, an interactive crocheted playground.



HONG KONG, Dec 4, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - The inaugural DesignInspire, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and co-organised by the Hong Kong Design Centre, will showcase current and emerging global design trends and local creative ideas, from 7-9 December at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). The debut exhibition seeks to create an inspiring platform and meaningful dialogue between the world's creative elites, design brands, associations and institutes.This year's Partner Country, Italy, will showcase the pavilion 'Italy Makes A Difference,' featuring design-driven innovations from one of the global frontrunners in style and design. Curated by renowned Italian architect Dario Curatolo, the pavilion features 130 Italian innovations in the areas of luxury, interior, automotive design, fashion and architecture. Together with other international pavilions, including showcases by the Australian state of Victoria, Chinese mainland cities Jinjiang and Nanjing, as well as Japan, Korea, Sweden, Poland, the exhibition presents the latest in global design and facilitates the exchange of ideas and dialogue among practitioners in the creative sector.- Italy Makes A Difference"Design is the ability to combine beauty and functionality, the capacity to transform a concept in an object, an idea into a shape," says Mr Curatolo, who has served as art director for several architecture and design-based projects, including the art direction for the Italian pavilion at the Venice Architecture Biennale 2012. "When I think of a new project, I have to sketch it and give a shape to my thoughts."Mr Curatolo believes Italy's distinct cultural heritage, tradition, people and landscape have helped transform the country into a global powerhouse of design and creativity. "Italy is a unique place in which the combination of the human mind, natural landscape and history has given origin to some of the most important pieces of art in history. But this cultural heritage doesn't belong to the past. There's an Italian sense of beauty that translates to design, production and lifestyle even in the present," he says.These sentiments are powerfully reflected in the stunning vehicle designs of Ducati and Lamborghini, which will be on display at the fairground. The exhibition will see the Hong Kong debut of the Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster, featuring an aerodynamic design and customisable options, as well as the Ducati XDIAVEL S motorbike, a long, low and modern cruiser that is as much focused on function as it is on design.Other products in the "Italy Makes A Difference" pavilion span a journey of Italian innovation, showcasing everything from household products to fashion. Highlights include the cute and quirky Animaze, a multifunctional furniture system for children that can be assembled in various combinations. The animal-shaped furniture can be used as chairs, console tables, poufs, and even a rocking horse, allowing children to explore their creativity by customising their own designs. Fashion-conscious visitors won't want to miss the Vibram Furoshiki, the award-winning sole that wraps around the wearer's feet. This funky, brightly coloured footwear has been designed to adapt easily to any surface, making them perfect everyday shoes and portable for travel.- International PavilionsSweden, another design powerhourse, will present a pavilion featuring "The Human Trap," an interactive crocheted playground by Evelina Kollberg. Ms Kollberg describes it as "a place for one's inner nature to come out and play." Another product that embodies Swedish flare for furniture design is Julia Madas' "Moire," a cabinet showcasing state-of-the-art digital craftsmanship. The sides of the cabinet are constructed in several layers of laser-cut sheet material, resembling a rattan pattern. The technique gives the effect of depth and transparency, as the cabinet can be perceived differently depending on the viewer's perspective.Technology in sustainable fashion will also be showcased at the Swedish pavilion through a collaboration between international Swedish fashion brand H&M and the Hong Kong Research Institute of Textile and Apparel (HKRITA). The two organisations have pioneered a method that blends recycled textiles into new fabric and yarn through a hydrothermal process to fully separate and recycle cotton and polyester blends without compromising quality. The Closed-Loop Apparel Recycling Eco-System Program will soon be launched in the global fashion industry, representing a major breakthrough in the journey towards cost-effective upcycling with no secondary pollution.Prince Carl Philip of Sweden will visit the Swedish pavilion at DesignInspire to promote Swedish business and highlight Swedish interests in design education. The promotion organisation Business Sweden will also host two business delegations during the royal visit to promote design and business exchanges between Hong Kong and Sweden.As part of Hong Kong's leading design-driven event, DesignInspire will gather the world's creative elites, design brands, associations and institutes to explore local and global design trends and celebrate creativity. The event will feature inspiring installations and products from some of the world's brightest creators.DesignInspireDate: 7-9 December 2017 (Thursday to Saturday)Opening Hours: 7-8 December 9:30am-7pm; 9 December 9:30am-6:30pmVenue: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre Hall 3DEFree AdmissionWebsite: www.designinspire.com.hkPhoto Download: http://bit.ly/2iLDsqiAbout HKTDCEstablished in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. With more than 40 offices globally, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China, Asia and the world. With 50 years of experience, the HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to provide companies, particularly SMEs, with business opportunities on the mainland and in international markets, while providing information via trade publications, research reports and digital channels including the media room. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.