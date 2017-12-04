PR Newswire
London, December 4
|Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT')
|The Net Asset Values ("NAVs') per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 1 December 2017 were:-
|Excluding current year Revenue = 1,471.67p
|Including ALL Revenue = 1,500.91p
|ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 8.9% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 0.2%. There are currently 93,157,057 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
|Contact:
|David Holland
|For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
|Telephone: 0131 220 0733
|4 December 2017