With reference to an announcement made public by Fjarskipti hf. (symbol: VOICE) on December 1, 2017, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on December 5, 2017.



ISIN IS0000020485 Company name Fjarskipti hf. Total share capital before the increase ISK 2,725,180,980 (272,518,098 shares) Increase in share capital ISK 239,233,760 (23,923,376 shares) Total share capital following the ISK 2,964,414,740 (296,441,474 shares) increase Nominal value of each share ISK 10 Symbol VOICE Orderbook ID 91228