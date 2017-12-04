Wärtsilä Oyj Abp: Wärtsilä's smart power generation will improve reliability and environmental sustainability of Papua New Guinea's energy sector

Wärtsilä Corporation, Press release, 4 December 2017 at 12.00 p.m. EET

The technology group Wärtsilä, in partnership with Australia-based Clough Ltd, a provider of engineering, construction, commissioning and asset support services, has been awarded a turnkey contract to provide a 58 MW power plant to Papua New Guinea. The plant is part of an infrastructure building programme being developed by NIUPOWER, a venture between Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited and Oil Search Power Holdings Limited. The order was booked in August 2017.

The plant will be located near Port Moresby, the capital and largest city of Papua New Guinea, and will operate on six Wärtsilä 34SG engines running on clean burning natural gas. This will be the first ever utility scale gas engine project in Papua New Guinea, and will make a notable contribution to easing the carbon footprint of electricity generation in the country. The efficiency of the 34SG engines will also provide a reliable source of baseload power for the local grid.

"This is an important addition to the country's power supply capabilities. The combination of Wärtsilä engines and Clough's construction experience will give us a state-of-the art facility that will support our grid and, at the same time, be environmentally sustainable," commented Michael Krause, Project Director, NIUPOWER.

"This project typifies the needs of today's electricity generating market with high efficiency, low lifecycle costs, and environmental sustainability being the key requirements. We are proud that Wärtsilä has been chosen to meet these needs," noted Sushil Purohit, Vice President, Middle East, Asia & Australia, Wärtsilä Energy Solutions.

Under the terms of the turnkey contract, Wärtsilä will provide the gas engines, generators and related auxiliaries, while Clough will be responsible for the remaining plant equipment, the installation, and the plant construction. The project is expected to be completed in late 2018.

Link to image of Wärtsilä 34SG engine (https://dam.wartsila.com/dam/?w=kZ5_hJW)

Wärtsilä Energy Solutions in brief

Wärtsilä Energy Solutions is a leading global energy system integrator offering a broad range of environmentally sound solutions. Our offering includes ultra-flexible internal combustion engine based power plants, utility-scale solar PV power plants, energy storage & integration solutions, as well as LNG terminals and distribution systems. The flexible and efficient Wärtsilä solutions provide customers with superior value and enable a transition to a more sustainable and modern energy system. As of 2017, Wärtsilä has 65 GW of installed power plant capacity in 177 countries around the world.

https://www.smartpowergeneration.com/ (https://www.smartpowergeneration.com/)

Wärtsilä in brief

Wärtsilä is a global leader in advanced technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation and total efficiency, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2016, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 4.8 billion with approximately 18,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 70 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

https://www.wartsila.com/ (https://www.wartsila.com/)





