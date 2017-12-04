The new A-4 auction will be open to thermoelectric, wind, solar and hydro large-scale power projects, which must be operational from 2022.

Brazil's Ministry of Energy and Mines (MME) has announced that it will hold a new auction for thermoelectric, wind, solar and hydro large-scale power projects on April 4, 2018.

The new A-4 auction, the MME said, will be structured on the model of the upcoming A-4 auction to be held on December 18, and is expected to allocate around 1 GW of PV capacity.

The MME said that the scheduling of this auction in the first part of 2018 will give selected developers more time to develop their projects, thus lowering the risk for buyers of the plants' power output. Projects selected in the auction ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...