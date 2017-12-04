Loxam Group ("Loxam") is pleased to announce that it has acquired the Irish construction equipment rental company Swan Plant Hire ("Swan") from its founding private shareholders.

Swan was founded more than 45 years ago and operates two branches located in Dublin. It has developed a loyal and well-diversified client portfolio, as well as a strong expertise in general plant hire.

Gérard Déprez, President of Loxam said: "This acquisition will allow Loxam to strengthen its position in the Dublin area alongside its Loxam Access branch, and to diversify and complete its equipment range. We are happy to extend our footprint in this dynamic country where Loxam has been operating an equipment rental business for 18 years, and we are pleased to welcome the Swan employees to Loxam. We look forward to working together".

Brian Connolly, Managing Director, added: "We are convinced that the acquisition of Swan by Loxam is a great opportunity for our employees to join the European leader in the equipment rental industry. We trust that this acquisition will allow Swan to benefit from Loxam expertise and global growth prospects. We will keep following Swan's further development with interest".

About Loxam:

LOXAM is the leading equipment rental Company in Europe with unaudited pro forma consolidated revenue of €1,330 million in 2016 and approximately 7,200 employees. LOXAM's network of more than 725 branches extends over 13 countries in Europe (France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Luxemburg, the Netherlands, Denmark and Norway) as well as in the Middle East, Morocco and Brazil.

