

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone investor confidence declined in December on weak expectations, survey results from think tank Sentix showed Monday.



The investor sentiment index fell more-than-expected to 31.1 from 34.0 in November. The score was forecast to fall to 33.6.



The score posted in November was the highest since July 2007.



Assessment of current situation strengthened to the highest level in more than 10 years, while expectations weakened notably to a 4-month low in December.



The current conditions index came in at 46.5, the highest since September 2007, versus 45.8 in November. On the other hand, the expectations index declined to 16.8 from 22.8 a month ago.



In Germany, the investor sentiment index slid 3.3 points to 39.1 in December as both current and expectation indicators weakened.



