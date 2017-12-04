



TOKYO, Dec 4, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced that Japan's Ministry of the Environment has honored the company's multi-node Fujitsu Server PRIMERGY CX600 M1 with the Environment Minister's Award for Global Warming Prevention Activity in the Technological Development and Commercialization category. This award is in recognition of the fact that the "hot water cooling" technology available on the PRIMERGY CX600 M1 reduces TCO(1) and power consumption throughout the system, contributing to a reduction in CO2 emissions.Fujitsu will continue to develop highly energy-efficient products, contributing its efforts to alleviate climate change through its business activities.About the Environment Minister's Award for Global Warming Prevention ActivityThe Environment Minister's Award for Global Warming Prevention Activity has been bestowed by the Ministry of the Environment since 1998, as part of its efforts to promote global warming countermeasures, recognizing organizations and individuals which have made a notable contribution to the prevention of global warming.About PRIMERGY CX600 M1The PRIMERGY CX600 M1 water-cooled model employs a "hot water cooling" technology that relies on external air to lower the temperature of the coolant water circulated within the server. This model cools CPUs by using a water cooling pump inside the server, which can cut the number of fan rotations needed for cooling, reducing server power consumption. In addition, the heat removed from the server along with the coolant water is exchanged in a cooling distribution unit (CDU)(2) connected to the rack holding the servers, and cooling towers installed outside the facility enable cooling with less air conditioning equipment. This reduces TCO and power consumption by the system as a whole, contributing to lower CO2 emissions.Installation Diagramhttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_FujitsuPRIMERGYCX600M1.jpg(1) TCOTotal cost of ownership. Includes not just the cost to install the system, but also the cost to operate and maintain it.(2) CDUCooling distribution unit. This unit circulates the coolant water from the water cooling pumps within the servers to the cooling towers, while also conducting heat exchange within the CDU itself.About Fujitsu LtdFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 155,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.5 trillion yen (US$40 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017. For more information, please see http://www.fujitsu.com.* Please see this press release, with images, at:http://www.fujitsu.com/global/about/resources/news/press-releases/Source: Fujitsu LtdContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.