Smart Manufacturing Market Size Worth $395.2 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, December 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalsmart manufacturing marketsize is estimated to reach USD 395.2 billion by 2025, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing emphasis on increasing production efficiency and gaining visibility across the entire value chain are the two major factors driving market growth. In addition, the availability of advanced technologies such as 3D printing, Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), and plant asset management solutions to small and medium enterprises is further accelerating the industry growth.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )

The positive impact of government initiatives and investments to promote smart manufacturing adoption has been one of the most influential factors driving market growth. The fact that both industrialized countries and developing economies are aggressively pursuing this avenue is expected to further drive growth. For example, China is reportedly investing over USD 3 billion for advanced manufacturing under the Made in China 2025 program.

Automotive and aerospace & defense industries are the leading growth avenues for smart manufacturing solution providers with industries such as oil and gas and industrial equipment manufacturing rapidly scaling their digitalization efforts. With the proliferation of 3D printing, simulation, and modeling in manufacturing and design, these industries are expected to continue to maintain a significant growth rate over the forecast period. Though numerous solutions are available in the market, digital twin and real-time analytics are anticipated to spearhead the penetration of digitalization in these industries.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Smart Manufacturing Market Analysis By Component, By Technology, By End-use (Automotive, Aerospace, Chemicals, Healthcare, Electronics, Agriculture, Oil & Gas), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025"at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/smart-manufacturing-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Enterprise control, asset performance management, and augmentation are expected to lead the smart manufacturing solutions landscapes with many instances of these technologies overlapping with each other.

Collaborative robots and additive manufacturing are also playing a pivotal role in the industry's growth. However, some manufacturing sectors are still looking for efficient ways to capitalize on them.

While Industrial Internet of Things and control systems have been highly touted for their benefits, cybersecurity and security standards are expected to gain renewed interest in the industry.

Major companies such as John Deere, Harley Davidson , and General Motors have successfully implemented smart manufacturing in a bid to achieve greater efficiency and effectiveness Smart manufacturing is supported by various organizations and consortiums including Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC), Smart Manufacturing Leadership Coalition (SMLC), Industrie 4.0, and MESA International, among others.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Smartphone Applications Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/smartphone-applications-market

Rolling Stock Market- http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/rolling-stock-market

Microdisplays Market- http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/microdisplays-market

Hyperscale Data Center Market- http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/hyperscale-data-center-market

Grand View Research has segmented the global smart manufacturing market based on components, technologies, end uses, and regions.

Smart Manufacturing Component Scope (Revenue, USD Billion;2014 - 2025) Hardware Software Services

Smart Manufacturing Technology Scope (Revenue, USD Billion;2014 - 2025) Machine Execution Systems Programmable Logic Controller Enterprise Resource Planning SCADA Discrete Control Systems Human Machine Interface Machine Vision 3D Printing Product Lifecycle Management Plant Asset Management

Smart Manufacturing End-use Scope (Revenue, USD Billion;2014 - 2025) Automotive Aerospace & Defense Chemicals & Materials Healthcare Industrial Equipment Electronics Food & Agriculture Oil & Gas Others

Smart Manufacturing Regional Scope (Revenue, USD Billion;2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe UK Germany Asia Pacific China India Japan Latin America Brazil Mexico MEA



Read Our Blog By Grand View Research: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/technology

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519



Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: www.grandviewresearch.com