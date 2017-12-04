As from December 5, 2017, Cleantech Invest Oyj will be listed under its new company name. ISIN code and order book ID will remain unchanged.



New company name: Loudspring Oyj ---------------------------------------- New short name: LOUDS ---------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: FI4000092523 ---------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID: 120778 ----------------------------------------



