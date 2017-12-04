Optizmo Technologies, LLC Announces They will Sponsor ADSUM 2017

The 3-Day Event Geared for Advertisers will Take Place in Scenic Aspen, Colorado from December 8-10, 2017

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2017 / The founders of Optizmo Technologies, LLC, one of the industry's leading companies in email compliance and suppression list management, are proud to announce that they will sponsor ADSUM 2017. The 3-day summit, which is ideal for advertisers, will take place this December 8-10 in beautiful Aspen, Colorado.

To learn more about Optizmo Technologies, LLC and read about the variety of services that they offer their valued clients, please visit https://www.optizmo.com at any time.

As a company spokesperson noted, the team from Optizmo is pleased to sponsor the innovative ADSUM event. Everyone is also looking forward to traveling to Aspen at the beginning of December and enjoying both the summit and the winter sports that are popular in the area.

"The opportunity presented in having leading advertisers and digital partners gathered in one place, where we can help educate them on the in's and out's of CAN SPAM and email compliance is truly something we look forward to," noted the spokesperson.

"We are both very proud and excited to be a sponsor of ADSUM 2017 and we can't wait to meet with everyone in Aspen and talk all things email."

Since the day Optizmo opened for business, they have offered an intuitive and robust experience for email advertisers and their partners. From streamlining and automating the tasks that are part of managing consumer opt-out preferences, to sharing Suppression Data with email partners and data management platforms, the friendly and experienced team at Optizmo can handle it all.

"We can centralize multiple opt-out streams into a Master Suppression List, and provide secure access to anyone emailing on your behalf, supplying them with clean, mailable, and compliant data," the company spokesperson noted.

The organizers of the ADSUM 2017 summit said they are pleased that Optizmo has signed on to sponsor their innovative event, which promises a much different experience than a basic trade show.

"Attendees will discover trade secrets of sustainable eCommerce business models and learn performance marketing billing methods," the spokesperson noted, adding that the ADSUM mastermind retreat will be a "secret sanctuary" for leading advertisers.

"People will have the opportunity to safely discuss the industry's biggest challenges, and then connect with peers and verified vendors to solve these problems and fuel explosive growth in 2018 and beyond."

About ADSUM:

ADSUM is the premiere Advertisers Summit. The event will be held in Aspen, CO December 8-10, 2017. Learn more or register today at https://event.adsum.net/adsum2017.

Contact:

Jacob Dearstyne

marketing@optizmo.com

512.687.6272

SOURCE: Optizmo Technologies