Bahrain Facility Management Market Outlook 2017-2021 - Increasing Number of Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in FM Market with Global Players Dominating the Market

"Bahrain Facility Management Market Outlook to 2021 - Growth in Retail Sector and Demand for Hard Services to Drive Market Growth" provides insight on hard and soft facility management market, growth drivers, trends and developments, competition and future analysis.

The report also provides market share contributed by major service providers in Bahrain. The stakeholders of this report include Facility management service providers, companies involved in research, real estate and infrastructure developers in Bahrain and the new entrants and venture capitalists who wish to invest in Facility management market in future.

Bahrain Facility management market is highly fragmented with the number of small and large players offering hard and soft services in the country. There has been stiff competition between the different Facility management companies to lead in the market & keeping in the view the best quality, practices and standards. Some of the leading players in the facility management market of Bahrain are Johnson control, dream group, EFS, MAF and others. These companies offer both hard and soft services to the clients.

Trends and Developments in Bahrain Facility Management Market

Increasing Number of Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in FM Market

Expanding Retail Sector

Rising Number of Tourists in Bahrain

Global Players Dominating the Market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. Bahrain Facility Management Market



4. Value Chain in Bahrain Facility Management Market



5. Bahrain Facility Management Market Size by Revenues, 2011-2016



6. Bahrain Facility Management Market Segmentation



7. Trends and Developments in Bahrain Facility Management Market



8. SWOT Analysis for Bahrain Facility Management Market



9. Vendor Selection Criteria in Bahrain Facility management Market



10. Competitive Landscape of Bahrain Facility Management Market



11. Bahrain Facility Management Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2016 - 2021



12. Analyst Recommendations



13. Macro Economic Factors Impacting Bahrain Facility Management Market



Companies Mentioned



BAC Facility Management Company WLL

Cluttons

Dream Group WLL

EFS Facilities Services

G4S

