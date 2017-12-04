Outpost Medicine Announces Appointment of Dr. Ian Mills as Chief Medical Officer

INDIANAPOLIS and LONDON, Dec. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Outpost Medicine, a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new treatments of urologic and gastrointestinal disorders, today announced the appointment of Dr. Ian Mills as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Mills will be responsible for the company's global clinical development and regulatory operations.

"Ian will be an outstanding addition to our leadership team, and we are very pleased to welcome him to Outpost," said Scott Byrd, Chief Executive Officer of Outpost. "His extensive global drug development experience, including successfully guiding two pharmaceutical products to FDA approval for urology indications, will be pivotal to building our capabilities andleading the development of our lead product candidate, OP-687, for the treatment of overactive bladder and irritable bowel syndrome."

Dr. Mills joins Outpost from Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Europe, where he was Head of Clinical Development. Prior to Mitsubishi, he was with Pfizer for more than 15 years in a variety of clinical and development leadership roles, including six years as Clinical Head of Genitourinary and Women's Health and most recently as Vice President and Global Clinical Head for the Innovative Pharma Business. He has provided leadership to more than 20 urology projects spanning Phases 1-4 and led the submissions of five products across multiple therapeutic areas for approval in major markets.Dr. Mills received his M.A. in Natural Sciences from Cambridge University and his medical degree (B.M., B.Ch) from Oxford University. He was awarded a medical doctorate (D.M.) from Oxford for his research on the pathophysiology of overactive bladder, performed during his urology fellowship with the Oxford Continence Group.

About Outpost Medicine

Outpost Medicine is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of urologic and gastrointestinal disorders. Located in Indianapolis, IN and London, UK, Outpost is a private company launched in 2016 and has raised $61 million in Series A venture capital financing from Frazier Healthcare Partners, Adams Street Partners, Novo Holdings A/S, Vivo Capital and Takeda Ventures.For more information, visit Outpost's website at www.outpostmedicine.com.



