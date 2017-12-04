India Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market 2017-2022 - Comprehensive Analysis of the Diesel Direct, Gasoline Port and Direct Fuel Injection Systems

DUBLIN, December 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "India Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market Outlook to 2022 - Rising Vehicle Sales and Implementation of Stringent Emission Norms to Foster Future Growth" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the diesel direct, gasoline port and direct fuel injection systems market in India.

The report focuses on the major products preferred by vehicle manufacturers across the country. The report covers aspects such as overall fuel injection systems market by its key segments including preferred automotive, OEM and Aftermarket sales, technology, fuel injection systems components, and organized and unorganized.

The publication also includes competitive landscape, which discusses the major market players along with the detailed discussion about the organizations, their respective market share and end user analysis for purchasing fuel injection systems. The future analysis of overall India Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market has also been discussed along with recommendations from analyst view.

The OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) market is entirely organized with car manufacturing companies procuring fuel injection systems from their developers or manufacturing it themselves. Therefore, OEMs had a strong market share in both gasoline and diesel based injection systems. Bosch was by far the largest player operating in both OEM and aftermarket segment.

Replacement demand for defective common rail diesel injection systems, especially from light and heavy commercial vehicles, coupled with steady replacement of carburetors in two wheelers has resulted in substantial market share of aftermarket sales, as of FY'2017.



The market for fuel injection systems in India is expected to be driven majorly by the rise in production and sale of automobiles including two wheelers, four wheelers, light and heavy commercial vehicles coupled with replacement demand of carburetors and fuel injection systems to comply with stricter regulatory norms in the next five years.



Moreover, exports have been on a rising curve owing to companies manufacturing injection systems in India for better economies of scale. As a result, export of fuel injection system is expected to continue to incline at least in the short-midterm and aid in the growth of automotive fuel injection systems market in India.

Companies Mentioned



Bosch

Cummins Technologies

Dellorto India Pvt. Ltd

Delphi-TVS

Denso

Stanadyne

UCAL Fuel System Limited

