Research Now and Rakuten AIP Agree to Data Partnership in Asia

Covers mutual use of panel data and expansion of solutions across multiple markets

PLANO, Texas andTOKYO, Dec. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Research Now, the global leader in digital market research data, and Rakuten AIP, the leader in online market research data in Asia, have entered into a strategic alliance that enables mutual access to each other's panel data and the development of digital research products and service. The agreement brings together Research Now's global reach and Rakuten AIP's recognized strength in twelve Asian countries: Japan, China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and Philippines.

The partnership expands the geographic and regional reach of each company's extensive databases of consumers for country-market and multi-country surveys. Clients will benefit from the ability to access data and buy sample from both Research Now's more than 11 million consumer and business panelists worldwide, which are supported by rigorous quality methodology for panel data management, and Rakuten AIP's industry leading panel and data assets, which include the largest online research panel available across the Asian markets and unique access to the Rakuten group's reach of over 1 billion consumers worldwide.

The companies will work together to explore the development of new digital measurement solutions for Rakuten AIP's panel database, based on Research Now's existing advertising measurement and audience validation solutions.

These solutions arm clients with measurement and validation powered by first-party data from verified individuals. Marketers and their agencies use Research Now digital solutions to track the performance of their media investments, optimize advertising campaigns, and ensure the delivery of communications to target audiences.

Gary S. Laben, CEO of Research Now, says, "This unique partnership will advance the ability of marketers and market researchers to reach more effectively the consumers with whom they wish to engage, in a significant global market. It will also benefit consumers by connecting them with brands and communications that are most relevant for them."

Atsushi Tamura, Chairman and Representative Director of Rakuten AIP, commented, "The decision of both companies to work closely in this partnership confirms each of our positions as leaders in our respective fields. Our combined unique strengths allow us to offer many clients an outstanding online proprietary panel resource and solutions."

About Research Now

Research Now Group, Inc., is the global leader in digital research data for better insights and business decisions. Founded in 1999, the company was a pioneer in originating online data sampling and created the first B2B panel. The company provides world-class research data solutions that enable better decisions and better results for its 3,000 market research, consulting, media, and corporate clients through access to over 11 million deeply-profiled business professionals and consumers in more than 40 countries. Research Now operates globally with locations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific, and is recognised as the quality, scale, and customer satisfaction leader in the market research industry. For more information, please go to www.researchnow.com.

About Rakuten AIP

Over the last two decades Rakuten AIP has been at the forefront of consumer market research data collection in the Asian region. Rakuten AIP's online panels have been developed throughout 12 major Asian countries and regions, all of which are managed by dedicated local support teams and meet the highest standard of the industry. The team at Rakuten AIP offers 24-hour coverage from 10 worldwide locations, providing exceptional service for our over 400 clients across the globe. Please visit www.aip-global.com for more information.

About Rakuten

Rakuten, Inc. (TSE: 4755)is a global leader in internet services that empower individuals, communities, businesses and society. Founded in Tokyo in 1997 as an online marketplace, Rakuten has expanded to offer services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content and communications to more than 1 billion members around the world. Since 2012, Rakuten has ranked in the top 30 of Forbes Magazine's annual "World's Most Innovative Companies" list. The Rakuten Group has over 14,000 employees, and operations in 29 countries and regions. For more information visit https://global.rakuten.com/corp/ .

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/614805/Research_Now_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/614808/Rakuten_AIP_Research_Now_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/614807/Rakuten_Research_Research_Now_Logo.jpg