

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar advanced against most major counterparts in early European deals on Monday.



The loonie rose to an 11-day high of 1.5029 against the euro and near a 3-week high of 88.99 against the yen, from Friday's closing values of 1.5103 and 88.59, respectively.



The loonie that closed last week's trading at 1.2727 against the greenback climbed to 1.2687.



The next possible resistance for the loonie is seen around 1.25 against the greenback, 1.48 against the euro and 90.00 against the yen.



