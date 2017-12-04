

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's economy grew at a slower pace in the third quarter, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Monday.



Gross domestic product expanded 0.3 percent sequentially, slower than the revised 0.8 percent growth seen in the second quarter.



Nonetheless, this was the third consecutive expansion in GDP growth. The second quarter growth was revised up from 0.5 percent.



On a yearly basis, the economy grew 1.3 percent, following second quarter's 1.6 percent increase.



On the expenditure-side, final consumption expenditure dropped 0.1 percent from the previous quarter and gross fixed capital formation slid 6.1 percent.



Meanwhile, exports advanced 5 percent and imports climbed 0.4 percent in the third quarter.



