Orange Belgium: Orange Belgium: Transparency declaration - Norges Bank

Press Release

Brussels, 4 December 2017

Regulated information

Transparency Declaration

Brussels, 4 December 2017 - Orange Belgium hereby discloses information in accordance with Article 14 of the Law of 2 May 2007 and the related Royal Decree of 14 February 2008:

On 1 December 2017, Orange Belgium received a transparency declaration from Norges Bank (the Central Bank of Norway), stating that, as of 30 November 2017, Norges Bank holds 1,778,764 shares (previous declaration: 1,826,314 shares), representing 2.96 % of the total share capital of the Company (previous declaration: 3.04 %).

An increase above (or decrease below) the following thresholds requires a declaration to Orange Belgium and the Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA):

3 % statutory threshold, as set out by the articles of association of the Company; 5 % or each multiple of 5 %, as set out by the Belgian law.

The complete text of this transparency declaration is also available on the « Shareholders & Investors » section of our website https://corporate.orange.be/en/financial-information (https://corporate.orange.be/en/financial-information).

About Orange Belgium

Orange Belgium is one of the leading telecommunication operators on the Belgian market, with over 3 million customers, and in Luxembourg through its subsidiary Orange Luxembourg.

As a convergent actor, we provide mobile telecommunication services, internet and TV to private clients, as well as innovative mobile and fixed line services to businesses. Our high-performance mobile network supports 2G, 3G, 4G and 4G+ technology and is the subject of ongoing investments.

Orange Belgium is a subsidiary of the Orange Group, one of the leading European and African operators for mobile telephony and internet access, as well as one of the world leaders for telecommunication services to enterprises.

Orange Belgium is listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange (OBEL).

More information on: https://corporate.orange.be/en (https://corporate.orange.be/en), www.orange.be (http://www.orange.be/) or follow us on Twitter : @pressOrangeBe.

Contact investors

Siddy Jobe - ir@orange.be (mailto:ir@orange.be) - +32(0)2 745 80 92





Déclaration de transparence: Norges Bank (http://hugin.info/134974/R/2153708/827294.pdf)

Transparantieverklaring: Norges Bank (http://hugin.info/134974/R/2153708/827293.pdf)

Transparancy disclosure: Norges Bank (http://hugin.info/134974/R/2153708/827290.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Orange Belgium via Globenewswire

