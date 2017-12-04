BELFAST, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 12/04/17 -- Bombardier Aerostructures and Engineering Services announced today that it has been selected by Airbus as a supplier on a new engine nacelle programme for the Pratt & Whitney powered A320neo family of aircraft.

Bombardier's Northern Ireland operations (Short Brothers plc) has been chosen to develop and manufacture a new thrust reverser to enable Airbus to offer a new, innovative nacelle and its aftermarket support for Pratt & Whitney's Pure Power PW1100G engine.

Bombardier is already a supplier to Airbus on a number of programmes. Its Belfast operation has extensive nacelle experience and expertise, having accumulated more than 40 years in the design, development, manufacture and support of aircraft engine nacelles.

Stephen Addis, Vice-President, Customer Services and Programmes, Bombardier Aerostructures and Engineering Services, said: "We are delighted to have been selected as a supplier on this new nacelle, which will enable us to build on the relationship we already have with Airbus. This work package reinforces our long-term strategy to grow our capabilities in the nacelles market and to focus on delivering innovative, higher value products and services in an extremely competitive global environment."

With operations in Canada, Mexico, Morocco, the United Kingdom and USA, Bombardier Aerostructures and Engineering Services specialises in the design and manufacture of complex metallic and composite aircraft structures and system components, and provides aftermarket component repair and overhaul, as well as other engineering services.

