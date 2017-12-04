QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/04/17 -- Nemaska Lithium Inc. ("Nemaska Lithium" or the "Corporation") (TSX: NMX)(OTCQX: NMKEF)(FRANKFURT: N0T) is pleased to announce that it has produced 1.5 tonnes of battery grade lithium hydroxide, made from Whabouchi spodumene concentrate. Independent laboratory analyses confirm that the lithium hydroxide produced from its Phase 1 Plant in Shawinigan meets the specifications of cathode manufacturers globally. The lithium hydroxide is ready for delivery and is scheduled to be shipped today to a cathode manufacturer in Quebec. Production of lithium hydroxide from Whabouchi mine concentrate is ongoing at the Phase 1 Plant and additional deliveries of lithium hydroxide will occur on a regular basis over the next months.

The lithium hydroxide was derived from a 6.3% Li2O spodumene concentrate that was produced from a bulk sample taken from the Whabouchi Mine during 2017. Approximately 1,100 tonnes of concentrate were produced (see August 14, 2017 press release). This concentrate will be converted during the coming months into lithium hydroxide samples for customers globally to begin qualifying Nemaska Lithium's products.

"This is the first time a new entrant to the market has produced battery grade lithium hydroxide from ore to final product," commented Guy Bourassa, President and CEO of Nemaska Lithium. "We are very pleased with the purity level of the lithium hydroxide produced to date, and have verified that our product is at least of the same quality as lithium hydroxide currently sold to cathode manufacturers around the world. This is a major step forward for Nemaska Lithium as it confirms the quality of its product as well as the robustness of its electrochemical process."

Bourassa continued, "I would also like to thank the Nemaska Lithium team members for all their efforts, allowing for the achievement of this significant milestone in the Corporation's history. Their efforts in building, commissioning and running the Phase 1 Plant have paid off and I am very proud of the team and the result of their work."

About Nemaska Lithium

Nemaska Lithium's vision is to "Facilitate access to green energy through its products and processes, for the benefit of humanity". It intends to become a lithium hydroxide and carbonate supplier to the emerging lithium battery market that is largely driven by electric vehicles, energy storage, cell phones, tablets and other consumer products. The Corporation is developing in Quebec, Canada, one of the most important spodumene lithium hard rock deposit in the world, both in volume and grade. The spodumene concentrate produced at Nemaska Lithium's Whabouchi mine will be shipped to the Corporation's lithium compounds processing plant to be built in Shawinigan, Quebec. This plant will transform spodumene concentrate into high purity lithium hydroxide and carbonate using the proprietary methods developed by the Corporation, and for which the Corporation holds nine issued patents and several patent applications that are pending in different countries, covering different aspects and improvements of its proprietary technology for producing high purity lithium hydroxide and carbonate, in an eco-friendly fashion.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

