Litecoin News UpdateAlthough LTC prices are holding firmly above $100.00 per token, criticisms of the cryptocurrency boom remain as vocal as ever. We've included a few examples in today's Litecoin news update:Billionaire Carl Icahn says Bitcoin "seems like a bubble"Most media outlets will splash this quote across their web sites. Meanwhile, they'll bury the most important part of Icahn's quote: "I got to tell you honestly, I don't understand it." Yeah, no kidding. (Source: "Icahn: Bitcoin "seems like a bubble"," CNBC, November 30, 2017.).

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...