Ripple News UpdateAlthough Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin are trading at all-time highs, Ripple prices remain stuck in first gear. There are glaciers that move faster.However, we believe that XRP is still on track to reach $2.00 in 2018. This may seem like blind optimism, but it is exactly the opposite.Ripple is one of the only cryptocurrencies whose fundamentals are undervalued. If you doubt that, here's a list of seven developments you may have missed:November 28: TechCrunch founder starts $100.0-million crypto fund.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...