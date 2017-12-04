

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - Total (TTA.L, TOT) announced the company and CMA CGM have signed an agreement covering the supply of around 300,000 tons of liquefied natural gas a year for 10 years starting in 2020. CMA CGM, a worldwide shipping group, has selected Total Marine Fuels Global Solutions, the Total affiliate responsible for marketing marine fuels worldwide, for these future supply operations.



Total said the company is currently considering chartering on long-term basis a LNG bunkering vessel that would not only deliver fuel to CMA CGM in Europe, but also to other customers in the same region.



