NetComm Wireless launches new Network Connection Device with nbn as the initial customer

SYDNEY, Dec. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- NetComm Wireless Limited (ASX: NTC)today announced that it has developed a world first product category --a Network Connection Device (NCD) -- and secured a large order from its initial customer NBN Co Ltd (nbn), the company building Australia's broadband network.

The NCD is a new product category developed for use in global markets and is used in conjunction with NetComm Wireless' world leading Distribution Point Unit (DPU).

The initial volume commitment from nbn, which is expected to grow over time, will result in revenues of $66 million to NetComm Wireless. Importantly, this represents incremental revenues (above those relating to the Reverse Power Feed only unit) of approximately $40 million within a period of 18 months following launch, which is planned for the first half of calendar year 2018.

NetComm Wireless' NCDs will undergo operational, customer, business and field testing with the nbn prior to the commercial launch.

Ken Sheridan, CEO of NetComm Wireless said: "We are very pleased to once again be at the leading edge of key technology developments that provide a real benefit to network operators. Given our success with nbn in respect of their Fibre-to-the-Curb project, nbn was a natural inaugural customer and we are delighted to provide this NCD technology to further enhance the effectiveness of the Fibre-to-the-Curb rollout."

Leading operators have recognised the high cost and complexity of digging up customer premises to deploy Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) connectivity. Fibre-to-the-Curb (FTTC) / Fibre-to-the-Distribution-Point (FTTdp) deployments offer a commercially viable alternative using a DPU that is installed in a telecommunications pit in the street under the footpath outside the house. The DPU connects fibre from the pit in the street to the existing copper lines into the home.

The NCD incorporates a Gfast and VDSL modem, delivering fibre-like broadband speeds to customers over a short run of copper via an Ethernet connection for WiFi routers, computers and other devices.

As the DPU needs power to function, a new approach was needed to overcome the cost of running a powerline to individual units: The NCD has a Reverse Power Feed capability that allows the DPU to be powered from the customer's premise.

The device can be self-installed by the consumer inside the customer premises. It is an intelligent device allowing critically important monitoring and diagnostics reporting on the actual line performance delivered in the home.

The NetComm Wireless' NCD is unique in allowing operators to offer a fibre-like speed and experience, as well as an end-to-end network management assurance on their FTTC network.

About NetComm Wireless

NetComm Wireless Limited (ASX: NTC) is a leading developer of Fixed Wireless broadband, wireless M2M/Industrial IoT and Fibre and Cable to the distribution point (FTTdp / CTTdp) technologies that underpin an increasingly connected world. Our Listen. Innovate. Solve. methodology supports the unique requirements of leading telecommunications carriers, core network providers, system integrators, government and enterprise customers worldwide. For over 35 years, NetComm Wireless has engineered new generations of world first data communication products and is now a globally recognised communications technology innovator. Headquartered in Sydney (Australia), NetComm Wireless has offices in the US, Europe/UK and New Zealand. Visit: www.netcommwireless.com.

