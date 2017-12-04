Global Cellular Confinement Systems Industry Analysis 2015-2017 & Forecasts to 2023

DUBLIN, December 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report predicts the global Cellular confinement systems market to grow with a CAGR between 8.5% and 9.0% from 2017 to 2023.

The global Cellular confinement systems market was worth more than 990 million in 2015. The study on Cellular confinement systems market covers the analysis of regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Among the geographies North America dominated the world market while Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

The report on global cellular confinement systems market is a comprehensive study of demand, market size, forecasts, trends and factors affecting the global Cellular confinement systems market. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings. In addition, it provides deep insights on the factors that are driving, restraining the global Cellular confinement systems market.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry in the global Cellular confinement systems market over the period of 2015 - 2023. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1. Drivers

Rapid infrastructure and road developments worldwide,

Growing urbanization in emerging markets of APAC and LATAM

Increasing usage of geocells in slope and channel protection

2. Restraints

prevalence of substitutes to geocells

3. Opportunities

Development of geocells for heavy loading applications

Emerging markets

Segments Covered



1. Global Cellular confinement systems market by Materials

a. High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

b. Polypropylene

c. Polyester

d. Other



2. Global Cellular confinement systems market by Applications

a. Earth reinforcement applications

b. Construction

c. Slope protection

d. Railways and roadways

e. Others.



Companies Profiled:



The companies covered in the report include:

Polymer Group Inc.

Geocell Systems Inc.

Strata Systems inc.

Presto Geosystems

TMP Geosynthetics

ABG Geosynthetics

Huifeng Geosynthetics

SABK International

Tensar International Ltd.

International Ltd. Admir Technologies

Armtec infrastructure Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Cellular confinement systems Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.4 Challenges

3.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4 Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Cellular confinement systems Market



4. Global Cellular confinement systems Market: Snapshots

4.1 Global Cellular confinement systems market key trends

4.2 Global Cellular confinement systems market by Materials

4.3 Global Cellular confinement systems market by applications



5. Global Cellular confinement systems market by Materials (USD Million, MILLION SQ. METERS) 2017-2023

5.1 High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

5.2 Polypropylene

5.3 Polyester

5.4 Other materials



6. Global Cellular confinement systems market by Applications (USD Million, MILLION SQ. METERS) 2017-2023

6.1 Earth reinforcement applications

6.2 Construction

6.3 Slope protection

6.4 Railways and roadways

6.5 Others



7. Global Cellular confinement systems Market Analysis, by Region (USD Million, MILLION SQ. METERS) 2017-2023



8. Company Profiles



