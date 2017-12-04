UENI Puts Half a Million Local Businesses in Europe on the (Google) Map, Builds Each a Website

LONDON, December 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The London-based technology is bringing local businesses online to level the uneven digital playing field



UENI announced today that it has already helped more than half a million local businesses throughout Europe (across 12 countries and 70 cities) showcase themselves on the web.

UENI seeks to address the shortage of local businesses with a meaningful online presence, many of which view having a website as something that is too expensive or too difficult.

'Consumers are increasingly searching for services online, and the reality is that many local businesses haven't had the time to catch up,' says Christine Telyan, company co-founder.

'There are platforms for businesses to build their own websites, but these have not been widely adopted. 80-90 percent of micro businesses in Europe still aren't online. Our solution allows us to create commercial websites for local businesses at an extremely low cost.'

As most consumers now consult search engines before making a local purchase, those businesses that aren't online are left out of the loop. The competition for attention online has favoured big chain stores with the resources to develop a digital storefront.

UENI seeks to democratise the high street by creating a dynamic online presence for local businesses at a low cost, where they can compete on an equal footing with any service-provider.

Rather than expect business owners to build their own website, as has been the model for businesses without large budgets, UENI builds it for them.

To do this, UENI send its team of 'Walkers' all over Europe to find those local storefronts that don't yet exist online. These Walkers travel on foot to collect details about each business (such as its name, location, and services) using the in-house UENI Walker app.

Business owners can check ueni.com to see if their website is ready to launch now.

In addition to a website, UENI subscribers receive a Facebook Business page, are verified on Google Maps, and are listed on a curated selection of online platforms based on the region and type of business.

'E-commerce has revolutionised the way we buy most things, but the service-sector has been left behind. At UENI, we aim to change that,' says Christine.

PRESS CONTACT:

John Marshall

Email: marshall@ueni.com

Phone: 07399976606



