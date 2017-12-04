Global Managed Security Services Market Analysis 2017-2025 by Service Type, Threat Management Type, Deployment Type, Enterprise Size & Vertical

DUBLIN, December 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Managed Security Services Market Outlook to 2025: Global Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global managed security services market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period 2017-2025 and accounts for US$ 18,030.9 Mn in the year 2025.
Increasing cyber threats across industries, digital transformation across industries, and increase in adoption of BYOD are fueling the growth of managed security services market. Majorly developing economies contribute a major portion of the market share to the managed security services market, where cybersecurity market both are growing at significantly higher pace, also the developed economies are anticipated to demand up-gradation and innovation in existing managed security services in the coming years.
The managed security services landscape is growing and evolving with innovative services to efficiently and proficiently secure the IT infrastructure of organization. Due to lack of skilled workforce, many organizations are not capable enough to fully protect their IT infrastructure. Moreover, increase in sophistication of cyber-attacks, it is becoming very challenging for organizations to rely and invest in their in-house security processes.
Hence, many organizations are migrating from their in-house security processes to third party MSSPs. MSSPs offer complete managed security services to organization with round the clock monitoring of organization's IT infrastructure and preventing them from potential threats and cyber-attacks.
Present-day security processes demands a balance of device management, event monitoring, and incident response, as well as Governance, Risk, and Compliance functions. Increasing number of cyber-attacks and ever-growing complex risk and compliance requirement have led to the demand for third party specialize security service providers.
North America with the most advanced software and IT services organizations in the world contributes the largest market share in the global managed security services market. APAC with large number of emerging countries along with increasing numbers of smart cities and high FDI, is growing with the highest growth rate. Europe market stood at the second largest market for managed security services owing to increasing number of cross-border transactions. However, Middle East & Africa and South America market is still in the nascent stage of the market.
The key players profiled in the report are AT&T Inc., IBM Corporation, Dell SecureWorks Inc., Trustwave Holdings, Verizon Communications, Symantec Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, NTT Security, CenturyLink, Inc., and BT Group plc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Tables & Figures
2 Introduction
2.1 Scope of the Study
3 Key Takeaways
4. Managed Security Services Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Segmentation
4.2.1 Global Managed Security Services Market - By Service Type
4.2.2 Global Managed Security Services Market - By Threat Management Type
4.2.3 Global Managed Security Services Market - By Deployment Type
4.2.4 Global Managed Security Services Market - By Enterprise Size
4.2.5 Global Managed Security Services Market - By Vertical
4.3 PEST Analysis
5 Global Managed Security Services Market - Key Industry Dynamics
5.1 Key Market Drivers
5.2 Key Market Restraints
5.3 Key Market Opportunities
5.4 Future Trends
5.5 Impact Analysis
6 Managed Security Services Market - Global
6.1 Global Managed Security Services Market Overview
6.2 Global Managed Security Services Market Forecast and Analysis
7 Global Managed Security Services Market Analysis - Service Types
7.1 Overview
7.2 Threat Management
7.3 Vulnerablity Management
7.4 Log Management
7.5 Compliance Management
7.6 SIEM
8 Global Managed Security Services Market Analysis - Threat Management Types
8.1 Overview
8.2 Managed Firewall
8.3 Managed IDS/IPS
8.4 Managed VPN
8.5 Managed Anti-Virus and Malware
8.6 Managed Gateway Security
8.7 Managed Gateway Security
8.8 Managed IAM
8.9 Managed DLP
8.10 Others
9 Global Managed Security Services Market Analysis - Deployment Types
9.1 Overview
9.2 Hosted MSS
9.3 CPE - based MSS
10 Global Managed Security Services Market Analysis - Enterprise Sizes
10.1 Overview
10.2 Large Enterprises
10.3 SMEs
11 Global Managed Security Services Market Analysis - Verticals
11.1 Overview
11.2 IT and Telecom
11.3 Retail
11.4 BFSI
11.5 Healthcare
11.6 Government
11.7 Manufacturing
11.8 Energy & Utility
11.9 Media
11.10 Others
12 Global Managed Security Services Market - Geographical Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 North America Managed Security Services Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025
12.3 Europe Managed Security Services Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025
12.4 Asia Pacific (APAC) Managed Security Services Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025
12.5 Middle East & Africa (MEA) Managed Security Services Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025
12.6 South America Managed Security Services Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025
13 Industry Landscape
13.1 Market Initiative
13.2 Merger and Acquisition
13.3 New Development
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Competitive Product Mapping
14.2 Market Positioning
15 Global Managed Security Services Market - Key Company Profiles
- AT&T Inc.
- BT Group plc.
- CenturyLink, Inc.
- Dell SecureWorks Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- IBM Corporation
- NTT Security
- Symantec Corporation
- Trustwave Holdings.
- Verizon Communications
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fwc7gn/managed_security
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716