Global Managed Security Services Market Analysis 2017-2025 by Service Type, Threat Management Type, Deployment Type, Enterprise Size & Vertical

The global managed security services market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period 2017-2025 and accounts for US$ 18,030.9 Mn in the year 2025.

Increasing cyber threats across industries, digital transformation across industries, and increase in adoption of BYOD are fueling the growth of managed security services market. Majorly developing economies contribute a major portion of the market share to the managed security services market, where cybersecurity market both are growing at significantly higher pace, also the developed economies are anticipated to demand up-gradation and innovation in existing managed security services in the coming years.

The managed security services landscape is growing and evolving with innovative services to efficiently and proficiently secure the IT infrastructure of organization. Due to lack of skilled workforce, many organizations are not capable enough to fully protect their IT infrastructure. Moreover, increase in sophistication of cyber-attacks, it is becoming very challenging for organizations to rely and invest in their in-house security processes.

Hence, many organizations are migrating from their in-house security processes to third party MSSPs. MSSPs offer complete managed security services to organization with round the clock monitoring of organization's IT infrastructure and preventing them from potential threats and cyber-attacks.

Present-day security processes demands a balance of device management, event monitoring, and incident response, as well as Governance, Risk, and Compliance functions. Increasing number of cyber-attacks and ever-growing complex risk and compliance requirement have led to the demand for third party specialize security service providers.

North America with the most advanced software and IT services organizations in the world contributes the largest market share in the global managed security services market. APAC with large number of emerging countries along with increasing numbers of smart cities and high FDI, is growing with the highest growth rate. Europe market stood at the second largest market for managed security services owing to increasing number of cross-border transactions. However, Middle East & Africa and South America market is still in the nascent stage of the market.

The key players profiled in the report are AT&T Inc., IBM Corporation, Dell SecureWorks Inc., Trustwave Holdings, Verizon Communications, Symantec Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, NTT Security, CenturyLink, Inc., and BT Group plc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Tables & Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 Scope of the Study



3 Key Takeaways



4. Managed Security Services Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Segmentation

4.2.1 Global Managed Security Services Market - By Service Type

4.2.2 Global Managed Security Services Market - By Threat Management Type

4.2.3 Global Managed Security Services Market - By Deployment Type

4.2.4 Global Managed Security Services Market - By Enterprise Size

4.2.5 Global Managed Security Services Market - By Vertical

4.3 PEST Analysis



5 Global Managed Security Services Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.4 Future Trends

5.5 Impact Analysis



6 Managed Security Services Market - Global

6.1 Global Managed Security Services Market Overview

6.2 Global Managed Security Services Market Forecast and Analysis



7 Global Managed Security Services Market Analysis - Service Types

7.1 Overview

7.2 Threat Management

7.3 Vulnerablity Management

7.4 Log Management

7.5 Compliance Management

7.6 SIEM



8 Global Managed Security Services Market Analysis - Threat Management Types

8.1 Overview

8.2 Managed Firewall

8.3 Managed IDS/IPS

8.4 Managed VPN

8.5 Managed Anti-Virus and Malware

8.6 Managed Gateway Security

8.7 Managed Gateway Security

8.8 Managed IAM

8.9 Managed DLP

8.10 Others



9 Global Managed Security Services Market Analysis - Deployment Types

9.1 Overview

9.2 Hosted MSS

9.3 CPE - based MSS



10 Global Managed Security Services Market Analysis - Enterprise Sizes

10.1 Overview

10.2 Large Enterprises

10.3 SMEs



11 Global Managed Security Services Market Analysis - Verticals

11.1 Overview

11.2 IT and Telecom

11.3 Retail

11.4 BFSI

11.5 Healthcare

11.6 Government

11.7 Manufacturing

11.8 Energy & Utility

11.9 Media

11.10 Others



12 Global Managed Security Services Market - Geographical Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 North America Managed Security Services Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025

12.3 Europe Managed Security Services Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025

12.4 Asia Pacific (APAC) Managed Security Services Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025

12.5 Middle East & Africa (MEA) Managed Security Services Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025

12.6 South America Managed Security Services Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025



13 Industry Landscape

13.1 Market Initiative

13.2 Merger and Acquisition

13.3 New Development



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Competitive Product Mapping

14.2 Market Positioning



15 Global Managed Security Services Market - Key Company Profiles



AT&T Inc.

BT Group plc.

CenturyLink, Inc.

Dell SecureWorks Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

IBM Corporation

NTT Security

Symantec Corporation

Trustwave Holdings.

Verizon Communications

