Agricultural Fumigants Market Worth 1.94 Billion USD by 2022

The report "Agricultural Fumigants Market by Product Type (Methyl Bromide, Phosphine, Chloropicrin), Crop Type (Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits), Application (Soil, Warehouse), Pest Control Method (Tarpaulin, Non-Tarp, Vacuum), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.59 Billion by 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1.94 Billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 4.10% during the forecast period. The global Agricultural Fumigants Market is expanding with considerable growth potential over the next five years. The growth of this market can be attributed to the inclination of consumers toward improving the quality of agricultural output, changing farming practice, and upgraded storage technology.

Phosphine estimated to be the largest segment in 2017

The phosphine segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the Agricultural Fumigants Market in 2017. Phosphine-based products are experiencing steady demand in industrialized countries and occupy a significant share of the Agricultural Fumigants Market, especially in the European region. The phosphine segment is mainly driven by its multifunctional nature contributed by the effective fumigant action in killing nematodes, fungi, and weeds. In addition, the increasing use of soil agricultural fumigants has led to the growing demand for phosphine agricultural fumigants for better crop production and reduced post-harvest losses.

Tarpaulin fumigation is estimated to be the largest segment in 2017

The tarpaulin fumigation segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the Agricultural Fumigants Market, in terms of value, in 2017. The rising criticality of safety in different fumigation methods employed and the varying costs required for each method affect the growth of the tarpaulin fumigation segment. The growth of the tarpaulin fumigation segment is driven by the efficient action, effectiveness, and its increased use in the Agricultural Fumigants Market.

North America is estimated to be the most lucrative market for agricultural fumigants

In 2017, North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the global Agricultural Fumigants Market. The major drivers for this significant share are the influence of the growing demand for alternative pest control methods, strict government regulations regarding food safety, and wide product availability which further boosts the market growth. The North American market is driven by countries such as the US and Canada.

This report includes a study of the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as the BASF (Germany), Syngenta (Switzerland), ADAMA (Israel), Dow Chemicals (US), and FMC (US). Other players include UPL (India), Degesch (US), Nufarm (Australia), American Vanguard (US), Nippon (Japan), Arkema (US), and Rentokil (UK).

