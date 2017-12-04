

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's industrial production growth eased markedly in October, after accelerating in the previous three months, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Monday.



Industrial production climbed a calendar-adjusted 5.4 percent year-over-year in October, well below the 12.9 percent spike in September.



Moreover, the latest rate of growth was the weakest in nine months.



Among major groups, mining and quarrying output grew the most by 10.7 percent annually in October, followed by manufacturing output with 5.9 percent rise.



On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped a seasonally adjusted 2.0 percent from September, when it increased by 1.3 percent. It was the first decline in four months.



