

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. stocks look set to open notably higher on Monday after the Senate eventually approved a bill to overhaul the tax system and President Donald Trump said on Twitter he never asked FBI director James Comey to stop investigating former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.



The U.S. dollar advanced against its major counterparts after the Senate voted 51 to 49 in favor of the bill known as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, taking a step closer to get the legislation passed by Christmas.



The House and Senate need to vote again on the final draft. With funding for the federal government set to expire on Friday, Republican leaders need to put together the votes for a deal on top-line spending levels for this fiscal year.



It's a busy week on the economic calendar, with reports on factory orders, service sector activity, labor productivity and consumer sentiment slated for release.



The all-important monthly jobs report will be released on Friday, days before the Federal Reserve's December monetary policy meeting Dec. 12-13.



On the earnings front, AutoZone (AZO), Toll Brothers (TOL), H&R Block (HRB), Broadcom (AVGO), Ciena (CIEN), and Dollar General (DG) are among the companies due to report their quarterly results this week.



In corporate news, pharmacy giant CVS Health Corp has reached a deal to buy health insurer Aetna Inc. for $69 billion in cash and stock.



Globally, Asian stock markets reversed early losses to end mixed today while European shares rallied on optimism generated by the U.S. tax bill and amid hopes for progress in Britain's Brexit talks.



