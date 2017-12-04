United States Fresh Produce Market Trends and Opportunities Report 2017 - Projections to 2021 - Focus on Fruits & Vegetables

DUBLIN, December 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Fresh Produce: U.S. Market Trends and Opportunities" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The research done projects volume consumption of fresh produce will grow annually through 2021. The market for produce has experienced moderate growth in recent years as consumers have sought novel and fresh foods amid trends toward healthy eating.

Additionally, vegetables and fruits are increasingly marketed as organic, non-GMO, and local, with new options available to consumers who look to environmental sustainability and nutritional content when purchasing foods. Fresh Produce: U.S. Market Trends and Opportunities identifies these and other trends influencing the fresh produce market, highlights key market opportunities, and reveals consumer attitudes that will help shape the market through 2021. Key players in the market - and the factors shaping their evolution - are also discussed.

Most of the population consumes fresh produce, although specific demographics can be targeted to boost sales. For instance, parents of young children want healthy foods to combat childhood obesity. Flexitarians are also a key market because they are likely to eat more fruits and vegetables than those who eat meat with every meal.

This report looks at the current and forecasted U.S. market for fresh fruits and vegetables. The discussion includes key trends driving consumer purchases within this food category, including demand for natural and organic products.



Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Figure 1-1 Key Trends & Projected Growth in the U.S. Fresh Produce Market



SCOPE OF THIS REPORT



METHODOLOGY



CHAPTER 2: THE MARKET



MARKET SIZE & SEGMENTATION

Scope & Methodology

Product Definitions Market Size & Historical Trends

Figure 2-1 Fresh Produce Consumption, 2011 - 2016 (bil lbs)

Figure 2-2 U.S. Population by Select Cohorts, 2011 vs 2016 (million persons)

Illustration 2-1 Ocean Mist Season & Steam Product Line

Illustration 2-2 Good Mythical Morning YouTube Channel's Carolina Reaper Challenge

Illustration 2-3 Jalapeo Madness Shares Jalapeo Cornbread Recipe & Cooking Video

Figure 2-3 Lifestyle Statements on Health & Diet by Age Cohort, 2017 (percent of group & index)

Illustration 2-4 Dr. Mercola Asks What Are Avocados Good For?

Illustration 2-5 Js by Julie Fruit & Vegetable Smoothies as Part of the 3 Day Soup + Smoothie Cleanse

Illustration 2-6 Brookside Goji & Raspberry Flavored Dark Chocolate Bites

Market Segmentation

Figure 2-4 U.S. Vegetable Consumption, 2012 - 2016 (percent year-on-year change in lbs)

Figure 2-5 U.S. Vegetable Consumption by Product Segment, 2011 - 2016 (bil lbs)

Figure 2-6 U.S. Vegetable Consumption by Product Segment, 2011 vs 2016 (percent of US$)

Figure 2-7 U.S. Fruit Consumption, 2012 - 2016 (percent year-on-year change in lbs)

Figure 2-8 U.S. Fruit Consumption by Product Segment, 2011 - 2016 (bil lbs)

Figure 2-9 U.S. Fruit Consumption by Product Segment, 2011 vs 2016 (percent of lbs)



PROJECTED MARKET GROWTH

Market Projections

Figure 2-10 Projected Fresh Produce Consumption, 2016 - 2021 (bil lbs)

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Illustration 2-7 Everyday Flexitarian: Recipes for Vegetarians & Meat Lovers Alike

Figure 2-11 Projected Vegetable Consumption, 2016 - 2021 (bil lbs)

Figure 2-12 Projected Vegetable Consumption, Selected Trending Items, 2016 - 2021 (mil lbs)

Figure 2-13 Projected Fruit Consumption by Product Segment, 2016 - 2021 (bil lbs)

Figure 2-14 Projected Fruit Consumption, Selected Trending Items, 2016 - 2021 (mil lbs)



CHAPTER 3: MARKETING & RETAILING



THE MARKETERS

The Range of Marketers

Leading Marketers



MARKETING & NEW PRODUCTS

Illustration 3-1 Del Monte Gold Extra Sweet Pineapple, Del Monte Tomatoes

Illustration 3-2 Driscoll's Strawberries

Marketing Trends

Illustration 3-3 Giant Eagle Curbside Express Promotional Video

Illustration 3-4 Whole Foods + Amazon Organic Avocados Price Drop

Figure 3-1 Consumer Awareness of Meal Kit Delivery Services: Have You Heard of Delivery Services for Fresh Food Meal Kits to Cook at Home (such as Blue Apron, Freshology, Hello Fresh, Home Bistro, Plated)? 2017

Illustration 3-5 Blue Apron Chicken Ramen Meal Kit

Illustration 3-6 Chef'd Meal Kits Now Available at Gelson's Markets

Illustration 3-7 Fresh Del Monte Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Vending Line

Illustration 3-8 Heinen's Blog Showcases Local Organic Growers

Illustration 3-9 Fresh Fork Market CSA Sign Up

Illustration 3-10 Whole Foods Local Foragers Promotional Video

Illustration 3-11 Kroger Stories Market HemisFares Line of Private Label Food Products

Illustration 3-12 Hannaford Tweets on Misfits Program for Imperfect Produce

Illustration 3-13 Imperfect Produce Delivery Service

Illustration 3-14 Dole Features Characters from Beauty & the Beast on Produce

Illustration 3-15 Lil Snappers Kid Size Fruit

Illustration 3-16 AeroFarms Display of Indoor Vertical Farming Layout

Illustration 3-17 AeroGarden Home Growing Kits

Illustration 3-18 ALDI Store Circular Showcasing Canning Equipment Special Buys

Illustration 3-19 Walmart Canning 101 Lessons

Figure 3-2 Selected Fruits Trending in U.S. Restaurants: By Increase in Menu Penetration Rates, 2007 - YTD 2017

Figure 3-3 Selected Vegetables Trending in U.S. Restaurants: By Increase in Menu Penetration Rates, 2007 - YTD 2017

Illustration 3-20 Quaker Steak & Lube New Menu Items Feature Brussels Sprouts, Red Pepper, Pineapple, & Jalapeo

Illustration 3-21 Uesugi Packaged Mini Sweet Peppers

New Product Trends

Illustration 3-22 Eat Smart Raspberry Aa Salad Shake Ups

Illustration 3-23 ChefBuddys Green Cabbage Southern Saut Kit

Illustration 3-24 Del Monte Packaged Vegetable Noodle Varieties

Illustration 3-25 Trader Joe's Fresh Riced Broccoli & Cauliflower

Illustration 3-26 An Unrefined Vegan Recipe for Raw Lemon & Coconut Spirulina Balls

Illustration 3-27 Smoothie Fairytales Aronia Berry Smoothie



RETAILING TRENDS

Illustration 3-28 Dollar General Market Offering Fresh Produce

Illustration 3-29 Pilot Flying J Fresh Salad & Fruit Cups Available in C-Stores

Figure 3-4 Selected Shopping Rates by Store Over the Last Four Weeks, 2015 - 2017 (percent of U.S. adults)

Illustration 3-30 ALDI Online Marketing for Organic & Locally Grown Produce



CHAPTER 4: THE CONSUMER



CONSUMER TRENDS

Product Usage Rates

Figure 4-1 Usage Rates of Fresh Produce, 2011 - 2017 (percent of U.S. adults)

Figure 4-2 Usage Rates of Organic & Non-Organic Fruits & Vegetables, 2016 - 2017 (percent of U.S. Adults)

Consumer Demographics

Figure 4-3 Usage Rates of Organic & Non-Organic Fruits & Vegetables by Race/Ethnicity, 2017 (percent of U.S. Adults)

Figure 4-4 Usage Rates of Organic Fruits & Vegetables by Age Cohort, 2017 (percent of group & index)

Figure 4-5 Consumer Shopping Behavior: In the Last 12 Months, Where Have You Shopped for Groceries and Fresh Foods? 2017 (percent of group)

Figure 4-6 Consumer Meal Preparation: On Average, How Often Do You Prepare/Cook Full Meals at Home? 2017 (percent of group that reports cooking)

Consumer Psychographics

Figure 4-7 Lifestyle Statements on Openness to New Foods, Millennials 18-34 vs. Seniors 65+, 2017 (percent of group & index)

Figure 4-8 Lifestyle Statements on Environment & Local Products, Millennials 18-34 vs. Seniors 65+ & by Gender, 2017 (percent of group & index)

Figure 4-9 Agreement on the Question I Am a Vegetarian by Gender & Age Bracket, 2017 (percent of group & index)

Figure 4-10 Lifestyle Statements on Healthy Eating & Cooking by Race/Ethnicity, 2017 (percent of group & index)

Figure 4-11 Consumer Concerns about GMOs: I'm Concerned About the Safety of Genetically Modified (GMO) Foods. 2017

Companies Mentioned



AeroFarms

AeroGarden

ALDI

Amazon

Blue Apron

Brookside

ChefBuddy

Chef'd

Del Monte

Dole

Dollar General

Driscoll's

Fresh Fork

Giant Eagle

Hannaford

Heinen's

Imperfect Produce

Jalapeo Madness

Js by Julie

Kroger

Lil Snappers

Ocean Mist

Pilot Flying J

Quaker Steak & Lube

Smoothie Fairytale

Trader Joe

Uesugi

Walmart

Whole Foods

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hzwnss/fresh_produce_u





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716