United States Fresh Produce Market Trends and Opportunities Report 2017 - Projections to 2021 - Focus on Fruits & Vegetables

DUBLIN, December 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Fresh Produce: U.S. Market Trends and Opportunities" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The research done projects volume consumption of fresh produce will grow annually through 2021. The market for produce has experienced moderate growth in recent years as consumers have sought novel and fresh foods amid trends toward healthy eating.
Additionally, vegetables and fruits are increasingly marketed as organic, non-GMO, and local, with new options available to consumers who look to environmental sustainability and nutritional content when purchasing foods. Fresh Produce: U.S. Market Trends and Opportunities identifies these and other trends influencing the fresh produce market, highlights key market opportunities, and reveals consumer attitudes that will help shape the market through 2021. Key players in the market - and the factors shaping their evolution - are also discussed.
Most of the population consumes fresh produce, although specific demographics can be targeted to boost sales. For instance, parents of young children want healthy foods to combat childhood obesity. Flexitarians are also a key market because they are likely to eat more fruits and vegetables than those who eat meat with every meal.
This report looks at the current and forecasted U.S. market for fresh fruits and vegetables. The discussion includes key trends driving consumer purchases within this food category, including demand for natural and organic products.
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Figure 1-1 Key Trends & Projected Growth in the U.S. Fresh Produce Market
SCOPE OF THIS REPORT
METHODOLOGY
CHAPTER 2: THE MARKET
MARKET SIZE & SEGMENTATION
Scope & Methodology
Product Definitions Market Size & Historical Trends
Figure 2-1 Fresh Produce Consumption, 2011 - 2016 (bil lbs)
Figure 2-2 U.S. Population by Select Cohorts, 2011 vs 2016 (million persons)
Illustration 2-1 Ocean Mist Season & Steam Product Line
Illustration 2-2 Good Mythical Morning YouTube Channel's Carolina Reaper Challenge
Illustration 2-3 Jalapeo Madness Shares Jalapeo Cornbread Recipe & Cooking Video
Figure 2-3 Lifestyle Statements on Health & Diet by Age Cohort, 2017 (percent of group & index)
Illustration 2-4 Dr. Mercola Asks What Are Avocados Good For?
Illustration 2-5 Js by Julie Fruit & Vegetable Smoothies as Part of the 3 Day Soup + Smoothie Cleanse
Illustration 2-6 Brookside Goji & Raspberry Flavored Dark Chocolate Bites
Market Segmentation
Figure 2-4 U.S. Vegetable Consumption, 2012 - 2016 (percent year-on-year change in lbs)
Figure 2-5 U.S. Vegetable Consumption by Product Segment, 2011 - 2016 (bil lbs)
Figure 2-6 U.S. Vegetable Consumption by Product Segment, 2011 vs 2016 (percent of US$)
Figure 2-7 U.S. Fruit Consumption, 2012 - 2016 (percent year-on-year change in lbs)
Figure 2-8 U.S. Fruit Consumption by Product Segment, 2011 - 2016 (bil lbs)
Figure 2-9 U.S. Fruit Consumption by Product Segment, 2011 vs 2016 (percent of lbs)
PROJECTED MARKET GROWTH
Market Projections
Figure 2-10 Projected Fresh Produce Consumption, 2016 - 2021 (bil lbs)
Factors Influencing Market Growth
Illustration 2-7 Everyday Flexitarian: Recipes for Vegetarians & Meat Lovers Alike
Figure 2-11 Projected Vegetable Consumption, 2016 - 2021 (bil lbs)
Figure 2-12 Projected Vegetable Consumption, Selected Trending Items, 2016 - 2021 (mil lbs)
Figure 2-13 Projected Fruit Consumption by Product Segment, 2016 - 2021 (bil lbs)
Figure 2-14 Projected Fruit Consumption, Selected Trending Items, 2016 - 2021 (mil lbs)
CHAPTER 3: MARKETING & RETAILING
THE MARKETERS
The Range of Marketers
Leading Marketers
MARKETING & NEW PRODUCTS
Illustration 3-1 Del Monte Gold Extra Sweet Pineapple, Del Monte Tomatoes
Illustration 3-2 Driscoll's Strawberries
Marketing Trends
Illustration 3-3 Giant Eagle Curbside Express Promotional Video
Illustration 3-4 Whole Foods + Amazon Organic Avocados Price Drop
Figure 3-1 Consumer Awareness of Meal Kit Delivery Services: Have You Heard of Delivery Services for Fresh Food Meal Kits to Cook at Home (such as Blue Apron, Freshology, Hello Fresh, Home Bistro, Plated)? 2017
Illustration 3-5 Blue Apron Chicken Ramen Meal Kit
Illustration 3-6 Chef'd Meal Kits Now Available at Gelson's Markets
Illustration 3-7 Fresh Del Monte Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Vending Line
Illustration 3-8 Heinen's Blog Showcases Local Organic Growers
Illustration 3-9 Fresh Fork Market CSA Sign Up
Illustration 3-10 Whole Foods Local Foragers Promotional Video
Illustration 3-11 Kroger Stories Market HemisFares Line of Private Label Food Products
Illustration 3-12 Hannaford Tweets on Misfits Program for Imperfect Produce
Illustration 3-13 Imperfect Produce Delivery Service
Illustration 3-14 Dole Features Characters from Beauty & the Beast on Produce
Illustration 3-15 Lil Snappers Kid Size Fruit
Illustration 3-16 AeroFarms Display of Indoor Vertical Farming Layout
Illustration 3-17 AeroGarden Home Growing Kits
Illustration 3-18 ALDI Store Circular Showcasing Canning Equipment Special Buys
Illustration 3-19 Walmart Canning 101 Lessons
Figure 3-2 Selected Fruits Trending in U.S. Restaurants: By Increase in Menu Penetration Rates, 2007 - YTD 2017
Figure 3-3 Selected Vegetables Trending in U.S. Restaurants: By Increase in Menu Penetration Rates, 2007 - YTD 2017
Illustration 3-20 Quaker Steak & Lube New Menu Items Feature Brussels Sprouts, Red Pepper, Pineapple, & Jalapeo
Illustration 3-21 Uesugi Packaged Mini Sweet Peppers
New Product Trends
Illustration 3-22 Eat Smart Raspberry Aa Salad Shake Ups
Illustration 3-23 ChefBuddys Green Cabbage Southern Saut Kit
Illustration 3-24 Del Monte Packaged Vegetable Noodle Varieties
Illustration 3-25 Trader Joe's Fresh Riced Broccoli & Cauliflower
Illustration 3-26 An Unrefined Vegan Recipe for Raw Lemon & Coconut Spirulina Balls
Illustration 3-27 Smoothie Fairytales Aronia Berry Smoothie
RETAILING TRENDS
Illustration 3-28 Dollar General Market Offering Fresh Produce
Illustration 3-29 Pilot Flying J Fresh Salad & Fruit Cups Available in C-Stores
Figure 3-4 Selected Shopping Rates by Store Over the Last Four Weeks, 2015 - 2017 (percent of U.S. adults)
Illustration 3-30 ALDI Online Marketing for Organic & Locally Grown Produce
CHAPTER 4: THE CONSUMER
CONSUMER TRENDS
Product Usage Rates
Figure 4-1 Usage Rates of Fresh Produce, 2011 - 2017 (percent of U.S. adults)
Figure 4-2 Usage Rates of Organic & Non-Organic Fruits & Vegetables, 2016 - 2017 (percent of U.S. Adults)
Consumer Demographics
Figure 4-3 Usage Rates of Organic & Non-Organic Fruits & Vegetables by Race/Ethnicity, 2017 (percent of U.S. Adults)
Figure 4-4 Usage Rates of Organic Fruits & Vegetables by Age Cohort, 2017 (percent of group & index)
Figure 4-5 Consumer Shopping Behavior: In the Last 12 Months, Where Have You Shopped for Groceries and Fresh Foods? 2017 (percent of group)
Figure 4-6 Consumer Meal Preparation: On Average, How Often Do You Prepare/Cook Full Meals at Home? 2017 (percent of group that reports cooking)
Consumer Psychographics
Figure 4-7 Lifestyle Statements on Openness to New Foods, Millennials 18-34 vs. Seniors 65+, 2017 (percent of group & index)
Figure 4-8 Lifestyle Statements on Environment & Local Products, Millennials 18-34 vs. Seniors 65+ & by Gender, 2017 (percent of group & index)
Figure 4-9 Agreement on the Question I Am a Vegetarian by Gender & Age Bracket, 2017 (percent of group & index)
Figure 4-10 Lifestyle Statements on Healthy Eating & Cooking by Race/Ethnicity, 2017 (percent of group & index)
Figure 4-11 Consumer Concerns about GMOs: I'm Concerned About the Safety of Genetically Modified (GMO) Foods. 2017
Companies Mentioned
- AeroFarms
- AeroGarden
- ALDI
- Amazon
- Blue Apron
- Brookside
- ChefBuddy
- Chef'd
- Del Monte
- Dole
- Dollar General
- Driscoll's
- Fresh Fork
- Giant Eagle
- Hannaford
- Heinen's
- Imperfect Produce
- Jalapeo Madness
- Js by Julie
- Kroger
- Lil Snappers
- Ocean Mist
- Pilot Flying J
- Quaker Steak & Lube
- Smoothie Fairytale
- Trader Joe
- Uesugi
- Walmart
- Whole Foods
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hzwnss/fresh_produce_u
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716