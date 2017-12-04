

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Hartford (HIG) announced a definitive agreement to sell Talcott Resolution, its run-off life and annuity businesses, to a group of investors led by Cornell Capital LLC, Atlas Merchant Capital LLC, TRB Advisors LP, Global Atlantic Financial Group, Pine Brook and J. Safra Group. Total consideration to The Hartford is $2.05 billion, comprised of cash from the investor group, a pre-closing cash dividend, debt included as part of the sale, and a 9.7 percent ownership interest in the acquiring company.



The investor group will form a new company that will purchase Hartford Life, Inc., the holding company for the Talcott Resolution operating subsidiaries, for a net payment of $1.443 billion in cash. The Hartford also expects to receive $300 million in a pre-closing dividend from Talcott Resolution and will reduce its long-term debt by $143 million.



The Hartford estimates that the sale will result in a GAAP net loss of approximately $3.2 billion, after tax, which would be recorded in discontinued operations in fourth quarter 2017. The Hartford will retain Talcott Resolution tax benefits with an estimated GAAP book value of $950 million. As a result of The Hartford's election to retain certain tax benefits, the company will not recognize a tax capital loss on the sale.



The Hartford's Chief Financial Officer Beth Bombara said, 'We are evaluating opportunities to deploy proceeds from the sale and currently expect to use approximately $400 million for additional debt repayment, on top of the $500 million we previously announced we would repay in 2018.'



