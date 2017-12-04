OCO Global Selected as Exclusive Partner for Department for International Trade's North America Trade and Export Programme

BELFAST, Northern Ireland, December 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Leading economic development and trade advisory firm, OCO Global (OCO), has been selected as the exclusive partner for the UK's Department for International Trade (DIT) to support UK companies as they explore expansion opportunities in North America.

OCO will provide a wide range of trade support services to both new and experienced exporters, as it works with DIT to help boost the UK's overall export target.

As part of the programme, which is nationwide and across all sectors, OCO will also travel to UK regions to highlight the opportunities in North America to UK companies.

CEO of OCO Global, Mark O'Connell said: "Helping UK businesses to export has never been more important and we're delighted to be working with DIT to make it easier for companies to reach new opportunities for growth in the United States and Canada. There is significant untapped potential in these markets and growing demand for UK goods and services."

North America is currently the UK's most significant export market outside of the EU, and OCO expects it to become more important in the context of the emerging post-Brexit landscape.

Mark continues: "We are seeing an increase in UK businesses looking to expand to North America across multiple sectors including ICT, education, media and consumer, and we expect to see this trend continue."

OCO, which uses its global network to make it faster and easier for SMEs to set up new operations overseas, has a specialist team of 10 in the US and plans to add capacity to meet increased demand.

Minister for Trade and Export Promotion, Baroness Rona Fairhead said: "Our partnership with OCO global will give UK businesses the tools they need to seize exciting opportunities in the United States and Canada - from export advice and industry connections, to visit programmes and events. The USA is already the top destination for British goods and services and as an international economic department, we will continue to support businesses in exporting across the Atlantic as part of our mission to become a global Britain."

Through its work with DIT to date, OCO has assisted more than 400 UK businesses looking to expand to North America and connected more than 650 UK exporters to opportunities.

