Medical Tourism Market 12.55% CAGR Growth Report to 2021 Driven by America | ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, December 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Medical Tourism Market driver is leveraging internet to create awareness. The emergence of internet allows for budding consumer to glance and request from a range of service offered by vendors through their online websites and portals. It makes the user experience of patients easier and aids in brand retention and visibility. The capacity of the vendors to showcase their services online allows for capturing larger share of the market and higher revenue generation. Moreover, the increasing penetration of internet will enable the vendors to provide a broad range of services such as dentistry, orthopedics, cardiovascular treatments, cancer treatments to reach new potential customers and increase the customer base for these services.

Get complete report on Medical Tourism Market spread across 93 pages, analyzing 15 major companies and providing 48 data exhibits now available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1229568-global-medical-tourism-market-2017-2021.html.

The analysts forecast global medical tourism market to grow at a CAGR of 12.55% during the period 2017-2021. Key players in the global medical tourism market: Apollo Hospitals, Asklepios Kliniken Verwaltungsgesellschaft, Bangkok Hospital, Bumrungrad International Hospital, and Fortis Healthcare. Other Prominent Vendors in the market are: Asian Heart Institute, Medanta The Medicity, Min-Sheng General Hospital, Parkway Holdings, Wooridul Hospital, Anadolu Medical Center, Prince Court Medical Center, Raffles Medical Group, Samitivej Sukhumvit, and Spire Healthcare.

One trend in the medical tourism market is rise in international accreditation and assistance by hospitals. International accreditation of hospitals is one of the major trends in the global medical tourism market. The US has appointed an affiliate agency, the JCI, that provides accreditations to hospitals. Hospitals need to follow a set of rigorous standards to obtain the accreditation.

Order a copy of Global Medical Tourism Market 2017-2021 report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1229568.

Further, the medical tourism market report states that one challenge in the market is lack of reimbursements. Reforms in the reimbursement structure as well as rates worldwide distress consumer demand leading to market fluctuations. Despite reforms for pharmaceuticals and medical devices, developed countries such as Germany, France, the US, the UK, and Japan do not have proper reimbursement policies for these surgeries. Most of the medical insurance offered across the US do not cover the cost of these procedures barring a few Managed care organizations (MCOs) depending on the plans opted by patients. Also for the patients travelling to other nations for treatment are also hindered by the limited reimbursement options.

Related report is Global Sleeping Aids Market 2017-2021, the analysts forecast global sleeping aids market to grow at a CAGR of 5.82% during the period 2017-2021. Global sleeping aids market keyplayers are GlaxoSmithKline, Hill-Rom, Koninklijke Philips, and Merck. Other Prominent Vendors in the market are: Abecca Healthcare, Becton Dickinson, Betterlifehealthcare, Cadwell Laboratories, Compumedics, Lifeline Corporation, Medical Depot, Natus Medical, Pfizer, Talley Group, and Teva Pharmaceuticals.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the sleeping aids market is Use of the Internet to create awareness. The emergence of the Internet allows consumers to glance through and request from a range of products and services offered by the vendors through their online websites and portals. Browse completes Sleeping Aids Market report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1245420-global-sleeping-aids-market-2017-2021.html.

Explore other new reports on Healthcare Market http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/healthcare/.

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact:

2nd Floor, Metropole Building,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411013.

Maharashtra, India.

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml